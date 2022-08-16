Matty Daly and Alex Pattison on target as Harrogate see off Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Daly and Alex Pattison scored either side of half-time as Harrogate recorded a 2-0 League Two victory over Gillingham.

Harrogate created the first chance after 10 minutes when Jaheim Headley’s low strike and forced Glenn Morris into a strong save.

Gillingham debutant Hakeeb Adelakun then went close when he controlled a loose ball inside the Harrogate area but fired straight at Mark Oxley.

The visitors struck first after 25 minutes when Pattison dribbled into the Gillingham area and cut the ball back for Daly to tap in from six yards.

Harrogate nearly doubled their lead before half-time when Josh Austerfield played in Pattison, but the forward’s strike was smothered by Morris.

Gillingham pressed for an equaliser after the break and Adelakun was involved again, volleying a stinging effort from a tight angle that Oxley held.

The hosts continued to pile forward and Elkan Baggott nodded the ball over from close range before Pattison finished a Harrogate counter-attack by finding space in the area and firing in off the post.