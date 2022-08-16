Barnsley ease past Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goals from Devante Cole, Jordan Williams and Josh Benson gave Barnsley a comfortable 3-0 victory over Bristol Rovers.

The League One contest was only three minutes old when Callum Styles produced a good run down the left and played the ball to Cole, who found the net from a tight angle.

Williams extended Barnsley’s lead in the 13th minute with a long-range effort which took a deflection.

Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw made a good save to keep out a firm drive from Styles and Cole shot just wide.

A rare attack from the visitors at the end of the half saw Barnsley keeper Bradley Collins called into action to save from Harvey Saunders as John Marquis waited to pounce.

Benson made it 3-0 in the 56th minute with a well-taken effort.

James Connolly’s weak back-pass let in Luke Thomas, but Belshaw came to his side’s rescue.

The visitors rarely posed an attacking threat and never looked like mounting a comeback.