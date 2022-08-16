Kieran Agard’s stoppage-time strike earns Doncaster victory over Stockport

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Doncaster’s habit of scoring late goals continued as Kieran Agard’s stoppage-time strike saw them take all three points in a narrow 2-1 League Two victory over 10-man Stockport.

After coming from behind in added time to beat Sutton and rescuing a point in the same circumstances at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, Rovers left it late again to see off stubborn Stockport, who had Macauley Southam-Hales dismissed after 21 minutes for an off-the-ball incident with Tommy Rowe.

Doncaster made the advantage count after 37 minutes when George Miller finished smartly to put them ahead.

But the visitors caught Rovers napping inside the first minute of the second half when substitute Ryan Rydel poked a shot through the legs of Jonathan Mitchell after a fine pass from Myles Hippolyte.

It looked enough to have rescued a point for the visitors, who proved tough to breach.

Lee Tomlin twice struck the woodwork with strikes from outside the box as Rovers dominated possession following the red card.

But it was left until the second minute of stoppage time for the winner as substitute Agard slid a shot through the legs of Vitezslav Jaros to seal the win.