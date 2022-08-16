Kieran Agard’s stoppage-time strike earns Doncaster victory over Stockport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kieran Agard’s stoppage-time strike earns Doncaster victory over Stockport

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 10:18 pm
Kieran Agard netted Doncaster’s winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Kieran Agard netted Doncaster’s winner (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Doncaster’s habit of scoring late goals continued as Kieran Agard’s stoppage-time strike saw them take all three points in a narrow 2-1 League Two victory over 10-man Stockport.

After coming from behind in added time to beat Sutton and rescuing a point in the same circumstances at AFC Wimbledon at the weekend, Rovers left it late again to see off stubborn Stockport, who had Macauley Southam-Hales dismissed after 21 minutes for an off-the-ball incident with Tommy Rowe.

Doncaster made the advantage count after 37 minutes when George Miller finished smartly to put them ahead.

But the visitors caught Rovers napping inside the first minute of the second half when substitute Ryan Rydel poked a shot through the legs of Jonathan Mitchell after a fine pass from Myles Hippolyte.

It looked enough to have rescued a point for the visitors, who proved tough to breach.

Lee Tomlin twice struck the woodwork with strikes from outside the box as Rovers dominated possession following the red card.

But it was left until the second minute of stoppage time for the winner as substitute Agard slid a shot through the legs of Vitezslav Jaros to seal the win.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Burnley’s Jay Rodriguez celebrates (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jay Rodriguez rescues high-flying Hull at Burnley as hosts struggle for goals
Aldershot lifted themselves from the foot of the National League table with a 2-1 win against Boreham Wood (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aldershot break duck with win at Boreham Wood
Harry Kite was among the Exeter goalscorers (PA)
Exeter flying high after convincing home defeat of Wycombe
Bromley earned their first league win of the season after beating 10-man Torquay 1-0 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Louis Dennis nets winner as Bromley overcome 10-man Torquay
Halifax and Southend shared the spoils with a goalless draw at the Shay Stadium (Tim Goode/PA)
Halifax sit bottom of National League after goalless stalemate with Southend
Carl Piergianni scored the winner against Rochdale (James Manning/PA)
Carl Piergianni gives Stevenage victory over Rochdale
Paul Hartley wants Hartlepool to make the most of their home advantage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Paul Hartley seeking home comforts after Hartlepool fail to clinch first victory
Rhys Browne put Wealdstone ahead at Oldham (Simon Cooper/PA)
Oldham’s unbeaten record ended by Wealdstone
Devante Cole opened the scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Barnsley ease past Bristol Rovers
Millwall’s players celebrate their equaliser (PA)
Two own goals in added time earn Millwall a draw at Swansea

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…