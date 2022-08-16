Paul Hartley seeking home comforts after Hartlepool fail to clinch first victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Hartley seeking home comforts after Hartlepool fail to clinch first victory

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 10:21 pm
Paul Hartley wants Hartlepool to make the most of their home advantage (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Paul Hartley wants Hartlepool to make the most of their home advantage (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Paul Hartley wants to see further improvements after watching Hartlepool record a second goalless draw in a row at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Even though Pools did not lose to Tranmere, Hartley is keen to get three points on the board for the first time since taking over in the summer.

And the Hartlepool boss thinks that his new-look side still need to do more in the final third, having scored just once in the opening five matches of the season.

Jake Hastie had Hartlepool’s only shot on target on the night when he was denied by goalkeeper Ross Doohan when he went through on goal after half an hour.

Hartley said: “You always have to look to win your home games. It was a tough game without a lot of quality.

“We had a good chance first half but the quality wasn’t right tonight.

“It was a superb chance and you think he is going to score. He could have slid it in or gone round the keeper. Sometimes you only get one moment and you have to take it.

“The good thing is we kept the clean sheet. I felt one goal would win the game tonight.

“First half we were OK, second half we huffed and puffed, but the fans were fantastic tonight they got right behind the team.

“We have played two home games, not scored, kept two clean sheets but we have to create more chances. This league is very difficult.

“Defensively we were fine. It was challenging for us but we were always comfortable at the back.”

Tranmere could have won it after the restart, just days after collecting a first win by beating Gillingham, but Elliott Nevitt and Kane Hemmings missed chances.

And Rovers boss Micky Mellon said: “We definitely wanted the victory, we showed our intent to achieve that.

“The very minimum we would take was a clean sheet and a point. We are disappointed because with the chances we haven’t finished it.

“But it would be difficult to criticise because we played really well and it was a solid away performance without the goal.

“Maybe last season we would have lost 1-0 and gone away disappointed, but we keep building and it was a good build on Saturday’s performance.

“We keep going, keep working. I have been on them early in the season and I couldn’t have any complaints except maybe a bit more composed with the finish.”

