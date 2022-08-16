Matt Taylor buoyant after Exeter climb to fifth with win over Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Taylor buoyant after Exeter climb to fifth with win over Wycombe

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 10:36 pm
Matt Taylor liked what he saw from his team (PA)
Exeter manager Matt Taylor reflected on a ‘powerful evening’ after his team climbed up to fifth in Sky Bet League One with a 3-1 win over Wycombe at St James Park.

After Harry Kite had put the Grecians in front – the midfielder netting his third goal of the season – Archie Collins finished a fine team move to double the Grecians’ lead at half-time.

Former Exeter crowd favourite David Wheeler reduced the arrears with a brilliant half-volley, but Tim Dieng’s header put the seal on a superb performance from Taylor’s impressive young team.

He said: “That was a performance full of pace, power, intent and front foot play against a very capable League One team.

“It was a very powerful evening for the football club and I am not so much pleased with the result on the back of Saturday, but the way we played in certain aspects of the game.

“We scored two good goals and we have been talking a lot about set piece goals because we were so strong with them at the end of last season.

“Pierce (Sweeney) should have scored the header, but Harry Kite is in the form of his life right now and that was a difficult finish.

“He was in control, he had his head and body over the ball and that probably shows you where his game is right now, then Archie Collins joined in with the second goal, which was a really good team goal.

“You are never ahead of the game against Wycombe and they showed what they are about in the second half. How many times have we seen David Wheeler score goals like that for us?

“They came back at us but I thought we became more comfortable and Tim capped it off for us.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth admitted he had some choice words at half-time as he struggled to remember the last time his side had lost three games in a row.

“We were unrecognisable in the first half and then second half was a bit better but conceding from two corners is not Wycombe Wanderers,” he fumed.

“Set pieces have become an issue, we have conceded four now in two games and that is not good enough.

“We really didn’t get going in the first half and once we started putting a bit more on them in the second half like we usually do, then we looked a lot better.

Last season’s beaten play-off finalists are now 20th in the table and Ainsworth added: “I can’t remember the last time I lost three games in a row.

“There were a few choice words at half-time and I told them what has got us success over the years.

“You saw the definite change of style in the second half and it was more like us and the goal was fantastic.

“I am super positive we will be right up there amongst it at the end of the season, but we haven’t got started yet.”

