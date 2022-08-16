Mark Kennedy salutes players after getting first win as Lincoln boss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mark Kennedy was full of praise for his backroom staff as well as his players after securing his first league win as Lincoln’s new head coach with a 2-1 victory at Oxford.

Tom Hopper and Anthony Scully struck in the first half to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Cameron Brannagan pulled a goal back for the U’s from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

But Oxford, who have yet to score a first-half goal this season, are not firing on all cylinders, and the home fans made their feelings known when the players went off at half-time.

Kennedy was delighted, however, saying: “I’m more pleased that what we’re trying to do is bearing fruit, than the result.

“We were awesome in possession in the first half and in the second half we showed a great determination to keep them out and put bodies on the line.

“We saw young players being leaders tonight. We have changed the mentality of it being that opposition teams think ‘it’s little old Lincoln and we’ll roll them over’.

“I’m really pleased with the two sides of the win – both in and out of possession.

“We have been drumming into them about early crosses and that’s what it was for the first goal.

“If we put it on Tom Hopper’s head he’ll score goals. And Anthony (Scully) is a good player – and a big player for us.

“I don’t think we got many chances tonight but all you need is one to win a game.

“And I must pay tribute to the backroom team. These players train properly every day so if we have to make changes they’re all ready to come on and do it, and they showed that here.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “In the first half we were all over them. Then one error defensively and we go behind.

“For their second goal the ball ricochets to him and fair play to Scully, he finishes it well.

“But we had chance after chance. The players gave everything. Now they need support and I will back them.

“I understand that criticism will follow because it’s a results business.

“But things are going against us which is so frustrating. We lost Marcus Browne to a kick on the knee and that’s three wingers now injured.

“In my opinion we have been the better team in all of the games we have played.

“We are bitterly frustrated that things don’t seem to be dropping for us. So this hurts.

“We have been a very good team for two or three years – we’re just not getting results at the moment.”