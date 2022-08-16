Mark Kennedy salutes players after getting first win as Lincoln boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Mark Kennedy salutes players after getting first win as Lincoln boss

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 10:48 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 10:56 pm
Mark Kennedy saluted his players (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Mark Kennedy saluted his players (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Mark Kennedy was full of praise for his backroom staff as well as his players after securing his first league win as Lincoln’s new head coach with a 2-1 victory at Oxford.

Tom Hopper and Anthony Scully struck in the first half to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Cameron Brannagan pulled a goal back for the U’s from the penalty spot midway through the second half.

But Oxford, who have yet to score a first-half goal this season, are not firing on all cylinders, and the home fans made their feelings known when the players went off at half-time.

Kennedy was delighted, however, saying: “I’m more pleased that what we’re trying to do is bearing fruit, than the result.

“We were awesome in possession in the first half and in the second half we showed a great determination to keep them out and put bodies on the line.

“We saw young players being leaders tonight. We have changed the mentality of it being that opposition teams think ‘it’s little old Lincoln and we’ll roll them over’.

“I’m really pleased with the two sides of the win – both in and out of possession.

“We have been drumming into them about early crosses and that’s what it was for the first goal.

“If we put it on Tom Hopper’s head he’ll score goals. And Anthony (Scully) is a good player – and a big player for us.

“I don’t think we got many chances tonight but all you need is one to win a game.

“And I must pay tribute to the backroom team. These players train properly every day so if we have to make changes they’re all ready to come on and do it, and they showed that here.”

Oxford boss Karl Robinson said: “In the first half we were all over them. Then one error defensively and we go behind.

“For their second goal the ball ricochets to him and fair play to Scully, he finishes it well.

“But we had chance after chance. The players gave everything. Now they need support and I will back them.

“I understand that criticism will follow because it’s a results business.

“But things are going against us which is so frustrating. We lost Marcus Browne to a kick on the knee and that’s three wingers now injured.

“In my opinion we have been the better team in all of the games we have played.

“We are bitterly frustrated that things don’t seem to be dropping for us. So this hurts.

“We have been a very good team for two or three years – we’re just not getting results at the moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Billionaire Elon Musk has teased the prospect of buying Manchester United (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United
Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati
Vincent Kompany played down talk of a new arrival after the draw with Hull (PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Richie Wellens was disappointed by the draw at Swindon (PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped
Tom Eastman scored on his 400th outing for the club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner
Jon Brady praised Sam Hoskins for his contribution in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers
Michael Duff liked what he saw (Nigel French/PA)
‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display
Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…