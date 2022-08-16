Cheltenham character pleases Wade Elliott in draw at Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wade Elliott was delighted to see Cheltenham pick up their first point of the season with a 0-0 draw at Fleetwood.

Elliott’s side had lost their opening three games in League One this season and had to hold firm to pick up a point on the road.

Elliott, who took over as head coach this summer, believes his side are steadily improving.

“There have been elements of that in the first three games, without any reward,” he said.

“The performance was full of guts, character, and determination. In the first half we made plenty of chances and could easily and should have gone ahead.

“In the second half you know you are going to come under the cosh and come under some pressure, so it was a completely different type of performance where you have to be brave, strong and we delivered a really good performance.

“It’s about building blocks for us and not many teams will come here and deliver that type of performance.”

Despite the lack of goals it was an entertaining and at times ill-tempered encounter at Highbury Stadium.

Scott Brown’s side, who had won both their previous home games under his management, screamed for a penalty four minutes before half-time when Taylor Perry challenged Callum Morton but referee Andrew Kitchen waved their appeals away.

Cheltenham goalkeeper Luke Southwood denied Harvey Macadam’s 20-yard shot while Dan Nlundulu smashed an effort over the bar.

Morton was set up by Joe Garner early in the second period, but his powerful shot was off target and Shaun Rooney and Danny Andrew both went close to winning it in the dying seconds, but Cheltenham held on.

Fleetwood boss Brown felt the big decisions went against his team on the night.

“I was happy with the clean sheet,” he said. “We created a few chances, especially late on and we looked the fitter of the teams at the end of the game. That’s a positive.

“The lads battled really well, but the referee got the big decisions wrong.

“There is definitely a penalty in the second half and the first half when Callum Morton goes through, they have got that decision wrong as well.

“Overall, I am quite pleased with the lads’ attitude and their willingness to win second balls because we know they are a physical, strong team.

“We have stuck up for ourselves and I was impressed with that. It was more about showing their attitude, willingness and desire and they had that for each other.”