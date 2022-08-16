Darren Moore says Reece James’ red card cost Owls their unbeaten record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darren Moore says Reece James’ red card cost Owls their unbeaten record

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 10:51 pm
Darren Moore said Reece James’ red card changed the game at Peterborough (PA)
Darren Moore said Reece James’ red card changed the game at Peterborough (PA)

Disappointed Darren Moore blamed Sheffield Wednesday’s first defeat of the Sky Bet League One campaign, at Peterborough, on a red card.

On-loan Blackpool player Reece James was sent off 34 minutes into his first league start for the Owls after a reckless challenge on Joe Ward.

That had a major impact on the game with 10-man Wednesday eventually succumbing to two carbon copy Posh goals from the right in the second half.

Ward delivered for captain Jonson Clarke-Harris to head the opener in the 65th minute, before Jack Taylor doubled the lead in almost identical style from a Ben Thompson cross.

Owls boss Moore said: “It’s our first loss of the season and it came 100 per cent from a sending off.

“I felt we had the upper hand in the game and I’m disappointed with the red card but I’ve seen it again and I can understand it.

“It’s not deliberate from Reece, but his leg is high and straight and the lad ran into him. That gave the referee a decision to make and it went against us.

“The sending off changed the course of the game. Up until then we felt Peterborough were really nervous and we were getting on top of them.

“Everything about our performance was right until the red card.

“The two goals we conceded were almost replicas of each other and we need to have a look back at whether we could have defended those crosses better.

“We’re very disappointed and angry to have lost the game, but that’s part of football and we’ve got to make sure we recover from it.”

Peterborough boss Grant McCann, whose team lie second in the table, said: “I haven’t seen the sending off back so can’t really comment on it.

“Apart from the first 10 minutes of the second half, when we started slowly and sloppily, I was really pleased.

“It can be really difficult to play against 10 men but we set out to overload them down the right-hand side and that’s where both goals came from to win us the game.

“Joe, in particular, put in some outstanding crosses that we probably should have scored more goals from.

“We’re going to lose games and it’s important to respond when that happens, which is what we did tonight.

“We’ve won three of our first four, but it’s early in the season and no one here is going to get carried away.

“Sometimes it seems you lose one game in football and you’re the worst team in the world, then you win one and suddenly you’re the promotion favourites again.

“That’s the nature of football but we have to be a lot more calm and collected than that.”

