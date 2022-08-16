Giovanni van Bronckhorst keeps believing after Rangers’ Champions League draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Giovanni van Bronckhorst keeps believing after Rangers’ Champions League draw

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 10:55 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 11:13 pm
Rangers can still make Champions League says Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers can still make Champions League says Giovanni van Bronckhorst (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes Rangers can still qualify for the Champions League, despite a 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off tie at Ibrox.

The visitors took the lead in the 37th minute through defender Ibrahim Sangare but  Antonio Colak levelled three minutes later, the Croatia striker scoring for the fourth game in a row.

PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez blundered in the 69th minute, allowing Tom Lawrence’s free-kick to cross the line, but PSV defender Armando Obispo headed in an equaliser with 12 minutes remaining to keep the tie in the balance ahead of next week’s return in Eindhoven.

The Dutchman told BT Sport:  “We got the free-kick from Tom to go 2-1 up but you know, all goals count. How you score doesn’t matter.

“In the end, we lost a goal from a set piece and that was disappointing. But the tie is still open and we have the chance to go through next week.

“Of course we can do it. It’s the second leg, they play at home and hopefully we can get more space and try to win. We have to do that to get our goal and we will give everything.”

Van Bronckhorst will be looking for his side to defend set pieces better after they conceded two goals from corners.

He said: “We were a bit unlucky with the first goal. We had the first contact but the ball stayed in the area.

“The second? We have to be stronger and get first contact on the corner.

“It was a very close game. The differences aren’t that big and we saw that in this game.

“PSV got the first goal and that’s always important but we fought back well.

“We scored a good goal to make it 1-1 and then you saw the game we wanted with high tempo and speed going forward.

“But this was a high quality game against a good side. This is the level we want to compete at.

“PSV showed they are a good team at big moments and so did we. That is why the game ended 2-2.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took over PSV in the summer, was happy to meet up again with his former Manchester United manager – Sir Alex Ferguson was in the Ibrox stand to watch his former side.

The 46-year-old said: “I was proud that he watched. I’m glad he’s well. I spoke to him just briefly but he’s well and looking great. His family is well.

“It was great to see him. For him to see me on the touchline at Ibrox is a proud moment for me.

“I learned so much from him. When you develop yourself as a coach, you obviously look back at the managers you had, what they did, how they formed a team, the style of play and how they managed individuals. He is such an example in that sense.”

Looking forward to the return game in front of his own fans, the former Netherlands team-mate of van Bronckhorst added: “Next week we have that support but both teams are very level with playing styles so it is reduced to one game, a final at home.

“So we have to prepare and be at our best to get a good game against Rangers.

“I thought it was a game with two halves, Rangers were on top in the first half, although of course we had the goal.

“We were on top in the second half and created more chances. 2-2 was a fair result and now it is reduced to one game.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Billionaire Elon Musk has teased the prospect of buying Manchester United (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United
Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati
Vincent Kompany played down talk of a new arrival after the draw with Hull (PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Richie Wellens was disappointed by the draw at Swindon (PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped
Tom Eastman scored on his 400th outing for the club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner
Jon Brady praised Sam Hoskins for his contribution in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers
Michael Duff liked what he saw (Nigel French/PA)
‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display
Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…