Alex Morris delighted Crewe have found ‘different ways of winning games’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex Morris delighted Crewe have found ‘different ways of winning games’

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 11:01 pm
Alex Morris’ Crewe edged Sutton (Danny Lawson/PA)
Alex Morris’ Crewe edged Sutton (Danny Lawson/PA)

Alex Morris says a hard-fought 1-0 League Two win over Sutton shows his Crewe side have found “different ways of winning games”.

The Railwaymen put a dismal 3-0 defeat to Salford at the weekend quickly behind them thanks to Courtney Baker-Richardson’s early strike and moved up to sixth in the table.

But Crewe lived uneasily at times against their visitors’ direct approach, which yielded a number of near misses, including an effort Harry Beautyman put onto the bar.

The Cheshire side hung on to claim their third win from their opening four game and boss Morris said: “It was important to bounce back from our first league defeat and I was really pleased with the boys as Sutton make it so difficult for you to get any sort of rhythm to your game.

“Matt (Gray) has got his players well drilled and understanding of their roles and it was difficult to secure any possession at times.

“But we defended our box really well when we needed to and it is a big win that shows we’ve got different ways to win games.

“There’s so much tension among the supporters which is understandable after what they went through last season, so it is important to regain their trust.

“Courtney was outstanding for us and his performance was everything that you would have asked for from a number nine. He was up against two big, strong lads and he knocked them about and allowed us to get up the pitch.”

Baker-Richardson made it count in the 12th minute when he slid in to meet Dan Agyei’s cross and prodded the ball home inside the six-yard box.

Sutton were close to drawing level as the first half closed when Crewe goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo was caught off his line and Beautyman picked up the loose ball, but struck the crossbar with a rising drive.

The visitors bossed the second period, but Joe Kizzi was thwarted by on-loan Arsenal youngster Okonkwo and then lifted a late header over with the home goal at his mercy.

Sutton boss Matt Gray was dismayed his side have now fallen to defeat twice away from home this term despite putting in good showings.

“It wasn’t a great start for us and it was a poor goal to concede. After that it was so stop-start, but we had a good spell before half-time when Harry (Beautyman) hit the bar and it was more or less complete domination by us of the second half,” said Gray.

“If we’d got a goal I am sure we’d have gone on and got more as we created so many chances in the second half.

“I didn’t think Crewe threatened us at all. We had two very good penalty opportunities and numerous chances so to end up with zero points is very disappointing.

“After two promising performances at Doncaster and Crewe, we are standing here with no points. But you have these spells, I’ve seen it before and we will dust ourselves down and go to Grimsby on Saturday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Billionaire Elon Musk has teased the prospect of buying Manchester United (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk teases idea of buying Manchester United
Emma Raducanu defeated Serena Williams 6-4 6-0 in their first and likely last encounter on the court (Aaron Doster/AP)
Emma Raducanu beats Serena Williams in straight sets in Cincinnati
Vincent Kompany played down talk of a new arrival after the draw with Hull (PA)
Vincent Kompany says Burnley cannot afford to ‘store players’ after home draw
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw
Ecuador defender Pervis Estupinan has joined Brighton on a five-contract (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Brighton sign full-back Pervis Estupinan from Villarreal
Richie Wellens was disappointed by the draw at Swindon (PA)
Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens sees draw at Swindon as two points dropped
Tom Eastman scored on his 400th outing for the club (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Wayne Brown pays tribute to long-serving Tom Eastman after late winner
Jon Brady praised Sam Hoskins for his contribution in the win at Crawley (PA)
Jon Brady loves Northampton’s battling spirit and praises his goalscorers
Michael Duff liked what he saw (Nigel French/PA)
‘We did every part of the game well’ – Michael Duff on Barnsley’s display
Maidenhead moved into the top five of the National League with a 2-0 win over Altrincham (Nigel French/PA)
Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Adele Merson. Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak are going head to head to become leader of the Conservative Party. Picture shows; Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Media/PA. Date; Unknown
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Ladies Do Lunch was held in Banchory.
Ladies Do Lunch event raises more than £46k for north-east charities
0
Thousands turned up for the four-day event in the city centre. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Big Bounce in Aberdeen raised £45,000 for children's charities
0
New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…