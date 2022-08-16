Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary McSheffrey: I almost gave up hope before Doncaster’s late winner

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 11:14 pm
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster edged Stockport (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster edged Stockport (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gary McSheffrey admitted he had almost given up hope that Doncaster would grab the winner against Stockport before another late show saw them take all three points from a 2-1 League Two win.

Rovers have netted vital goals in added time in their last three League Two matches to take seven points from those games, with Kieran Agard the latest to strike.

It had appeared that it would not be Rovers’ night, despite playing against 10 men after Macauley Southam-Hales was sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Tommy Rowe. George Miller put Rovers in front but Ryan Rydel equalised for Stockport, who proved a tough nut to crack in the face of tremendous pressure.

But Agard struck two minutes into added time to snatch the win for Doncaster.

“I felt we were peppering them and their goalkeeper was having a worldie,” McSheffrey said.

“When Luke Molyneux hits his chance over on the 88th minute, I turned to (assistant) Steve Eyre and said ‘this might not be our night. They might nick a point’.

“It was a great game of football and the fans must have been pleased with it.

“And to get the winner at the end. Kieran with the goal, Tommo (Lee Tomlin) with the through ball.

“For Kieran to bounce back with the winner, it’s credit to him.

“And we take the win, however it comes. But I think it was a top performance tonight.

“We got some goalscorers on the pitch and kept plugging away. The switches of play were killing them.”

Stockport manager Dave Challoner was furious with referee Declan Bourne over the decision to dismiss Southam-Hales.

The Welshman tussled with Rowe and was adjudged to have lashed out when Bourne consulted one of his assistants.

And Challnor believed the red card was the decisive incident in the game.

He said: “We’re always told there are three teams on the pitch and one has let us down tonight.

“There wasn’t anything in the red-card incident and, if the officials are honest, it will be overturned because what they told us they are going to put in the report didn’t happen.

“The linesman was three yards away, so it must have been a tough angle for him. We were told he had elbowed their player but it’s a horrific decision that took away any opportunity for us to win a game of football.

“He will referee another game on Saturday and there will be no consequence for him. It took away the game plan we had after 20 minutes and we were delighted to get in 1-0 down.

“We then reorganised and regrouped at half-time and got a goal back but couldn’t quite see the game out.”

