Maidenhead continue strong start with win over Altrincham

Maidenhead saw off Altrincham 2-0 at York Road to move into the top five of the early Vanarama National League standings.

Adrian Clifton put Maidenhead ahead after 12 minutes when he nicked the ball from Altrincham goalkeeper Dermot Mee to slot home.

Clifton almost added a second just before the break but his shot whistled wide of a post.

Maidenhead sewed up the points in the final minute as Altrincham presser for an equaliser.

Cole Kpekawa’s header found its way through to Shawn McCoulsky and the striker reacted quickest to the loose ball.

The defeat leaves Altrincham in the relegation zone with only two points from their opening three games.