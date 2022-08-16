Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rob Edwards quiet on Ismaila Sarr future after forward misses Watford draw

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 11:35 pm
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)
Ismaila Sarr was absent for Watford (John Walton/PA)

Watford head coach Rob Edwards admitted he is prepared for “any eventuality” after forward Ismaila Sarr missed the 1-1 draw at Birmingham amid reported interest from Crystal Palace.

Edwards cited a hamstring injury for Sarr’s absence and said he expects the striker to be fit for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Preston.

Palace have been linked with Sarr, Newcastle have reportedly made an offer for Joao Pedro while Watford have already sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest.

Edwards is not surprised there is interest in his players, but when asked about the reports of Palace’s interest in Sarr, he said: “I couldn’t comment on that at the moment.

“I don’t know at all. I’ve been out there concentrating on the game so I can’t say anything about that.

“I’m very open – I expected there to be some movement because we’ve got some good players at this club.

“We’re well prepared for any eventuality at the moment. Dennis went and Keinan Davis came in.

“I need to stress that we’re in a really good place at the moment – I feel like we’re in control of everything but there’s going to be speculation.”

Regarding Sarr’s injury, Edwards added: “He was feeling his hamstring at half-time against Burnley and was having treatment then – that’s why he came off.

“I expect him to be right for Preston. It’s not too bad.”

Edwards felt his side were unfortunate not to have won after Ken Sema’s 63rd-minute screamer cancelled out George Hall’s 19th-minute strike.

Vakoun Bayo hit a post and also sent a free header as Watford created the better chances.

“After the performance and the chances we created, I’m a little bit frustrated as well because I felt we could have won,” said Edwards.

“Bayo had a couple of good chances and on another day he might have taken them.

“We had more chances. They were certainly a counter threat and we had to control that – even the throw-in they scored from was the quick, transitional counter-attacking moment.”

Birmingham head coach John Eustace believes 18-year-old England Under-18s international midfielder Hall, who scored on his second start, is destined for the top.

“George has been exceptional since I’ve been here. He’s a top young player and he’s going to have a massive future,” said Eustace.

“He took his goal really well. He was up against fantastic players but he stood up to the plate and I was very pleased for him.

“He’s been brilliant since we came in during pre-season. We’ve given him the confidence that these young players are going to play.”

Eustace was satisfied with a point after Saturday’s defeat at Cardiff.

“I was delighted with the result and the performance,” he added. “I asked for a reaction from Saturday and we certainly got that.

“The lads were outstanding and I was very proud of them.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

