Man City’s Euro stars set to return but Ellen White out of Champions League tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Man City’s Euro stars set to return but Ellen White out of Champions League tie

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 2:02 pm
Ellen White is not travelling to Spain with Manchester City (John Walton/PA).
Ellen White is not travelling to Spain with Manchester City (John Walton/PA).

Some of England’s European Championship winners are set to return to competitive action this week as Manchester City play in the Champions League first qualifying round in Madrid, but Ellen White will not be involved.

City take on Khazakh side Tomiris-Turan in the Spanish capital on Thursday, with the winners then facing either Real Madrid or Sturm Graz on Sunday.

Seven City players were part of England’s triumphant squad at the home Euros last month – White, Keira Walsh, Lauren Hemp, Chloe Kelly, who scored the winning goal in the July 31 Wembley final, Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes and Ellie Roebuck.

And City boss Gareth Taylor told a press conference on Wednesday: “We’re really super proud of all of the girls.

“I think that’s the word that we’ve used a hell of a lot, whether it’s been privately with the players, socially – the amount of pride we have as a club with those players, and all our representation at the Euros.”

White, the Lionesses’ 52-goal record scorer, will not travel with the City squad to Spain, with Taylor saying the 33-year-old striker had been given “some extended time away due to personal reasons”.

The six other England players returned to training with City last week and, asked about their readiness for match action, Taylor added: “I think they’re OK.

“I think sometimes the issue you can have is giving them too long off, is deconditioning. I think they’ll still be in pretty good condition.

“And when you look at the nature of some of them, in terms of Chloe, where she didn’t do a hell of a lot last season (due to injury), came into it quite late, minutes weren’t massively high in the Euros, same with Alex, Demi and Ellie, I think from that respect they wouldn’t have lost too much in that period of time.”

City captain and former England skipper Steph Houghton, who did not make the Lionesses’ final Euros squad following Achilles surgery earlier in the year, could make her first competitive appearance since January.

And Taylor has said it is a “huge boost” to go into the season with the defender fit, adding: “She’s a big player for us on and off the pitch. The leadership she brings is second to none. To have her back is great, and also Esme (Morgan, who has recovered from a broken leg).”

Steph Houghton could make her first competitive appearance since January (Martin Rickett/PA).
Steph Houghton could make her first competitive appearance since January (Martin Rickett/PA).

The injured Ruby Mace is another player unavailable in a City squad that has seen much change over the summer, including the arrival of six new signings.

Regarding Thursday’s opposition, Taylor admitted he knew “not a hell of a lot” about Tomiris-Turan, while stressing City “have managed to do as much homework” as they can.

City were beaten by Real Madrid over two legs in the final qualifying round of the competition last season, and Taylor said of the sides potentially meeting again in this round: “It’s unbelievable really.

“The unfortunate thing for me is we’re going to lose one really good team that should be in the group stages, and I think when you look at the set-up of the competition, that’d be a real shame.”

Gareth Taylor's City were knocked out in Champions League qualifying by Real Madrid last season (Nick Potts/PA).
Gareth Taylor’s City were knocked out in Champions League qualifying by Real Madrid last season (Nick Potts/PA).

Taylor was also asked for his thoughts on Graeme Souness calling football “a man’s game” as he discussed the Premier League draw between Tottenham and Chelsea as a pundit on Sky Sports.

The comment drew criticism from the likes of current England forward Beth England and former Lioness Eni Aluko.

Souness said later he had been referring to Sunday’s game “rather than the sport of football” and Taylor welcomed the clarification.

Taylor said: “I don’t think there was any real intention there from Graeme. I think he’s addressed his comments since and again, hopefully with what happened in the previous month, with the success we had in the women’s game, the terminology and the language needs to change a little bit, and he accepted that, he addressed it, and I think it was good from him to do that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

England’s Ollie Pope bats during day one of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa
Marc Cucurella, pictured, has hailed Chelsea’s strategy of offering long-term contracts (John Walton/PA)
Marc Cucurella believes long-term deal can bring best out of him at Chelsea
Callum Davidson is happy with his defensive options (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson more than happy with St Johnstone’s defensive options
Sir Andrew Strauss is nearing the conclusion of his performance review of English cricket (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sir Andrew Strauss hopes review will make English game ‘cleaner and more simple’
Celtic are bringing out a book about Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Callum McGregor has sights set on Real Madrid showdown in Champions League
Beth Mead and Sarina Wiegman have been shortlisted for UEFA awards (Joe Giddens/PA)
England pair Sarina Wiegman and Beth Mead shortlisted for UEFA awards
Ryan Giggs arriving at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Giggs enjoyed ‘rough’ sex life with ex who accuses him of assault, jury told
England’s Ollie Pope hits a four on day one against South Africa (Adam Davy/PA)
Ollie Pope helps England recover from rocky start as South Africa strike early
Thilo Kehrer is a regular in the German national side (Martin Rickett/PA)
West Ham wrap up Thilo Kehrer signing from Paris St Germain
Stuart McKinstry has joined Motherwell (Richard Sellers/PA)
Leeds prospect Stuart McKinstry returns to Motherwell on loan

More from Press and Journal

Up to two permits can be bought for £30
Highland Council garden waste collection changes
0
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0