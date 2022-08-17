Callum McGregor has sights set on Real Madrid showdown in Champions League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum McGregor has sights set on Real Madrid showdown in Champions League

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 3:13 pm
Celtic are bringing out a book about Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic are bringing out a book about Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic captain Callum McGregor admits he would love a crack at defending champions Real Madrid in this season’s Champions League.

The draw for the group stage is made next Friday, with the Hoops set to be back in alongside the continent’s elite clubs for the first time since 2017 after being eliminated in the qualifying rounds in recent years.

“We’re really looking forward to the Champions League,” said McGregor. “The play-off games are getting close to a conclusion and the draw will be after that.

“We’re focused on looking after the league business – the here and now – but in the back of our heads we know the Champions League is coming around pretty quickly.

“We’ve played quite a few big teams but probably the one most of the Celtic fans would like is Real Madrid. I’ve not played against them yet but we know anybody we get drawn against will be a top team and a big challenge for us.”

McGregor believes Celtic have benefitted from not having to play early-season qualifying rounds this summer as a result of Scotland’s improving coefficient.

“It’s definitely been a slower start to the season in terms of the number of games we’ve played but it’s also given us good time to train and prepare really well for the games we have had,” said the midfielder.

“You can see from the start we’ve had that the boys are working hard, they look fit and the team looks pretty cohesive.”

McGregor was speaking on Wednesday after it was announced that Celtic are releasing a book called The Making of a Celtic Captain – the Callum McGregor Story which will relive the skipper’s journey from his early years at the club to the present day.

“It’s nice,” he said. “The club came and asked me to do it and it’s obviously a nice thing, recognising the career I’ve had up to now.

“I’ve enjoyed doing it. It forces you to look back a little bit and remember some of the things you’ve done in terms of your journey. It’s been a nice little look back to the past.

“There are probably quite a lot (of standout moments) when I look back but I think lifting the (cinch Premiership) trophy as captain for the first time (last season) is probably the standout.

“I’ve had some pretty good ones. I’ve been a really fortunate boy to have so many highs so far in my career but I think that one probably just pips the rest.”

