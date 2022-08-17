Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rain stops play as Ollie Pope bids to lead England recovery against South Africa

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 3:37 pm
England’s Ollie Pope bats during day one of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)
England’s Ollie Pope bats during day one of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Ollie Pope’s attempts to get England out of trouble after they lost early wickets were dampened by a rain delay after lunch on the opening day of the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.

The 24-year-old brought up his half-century just before the break having played positively, and he was unbeaten on 61 with England 116 for six when the rain began to fall in London.

Pope had to remedy a dismal situation in the morning session after England slipped to 55 for four, including the loss of Jonny Bairstow for a duck, with Ben Stokes caught just on the stroke of lunch.

Spectators put up umbrellas as rain stops play during day one at Lord's
Spectators put up umbrellas as rain stops play during day one at Lord’s (Adam Davy/PA)

Ben Foakes was the only wicket to fall – bowled by Anrich Nortje – in an afternoon session that lasted just over half an hour and six overs.

Stuart Broad briefly entered the field of play, but only faced two balls including taking one to the shoulder before the umpires called the players in.

England captain Stokes had attempted to be positive from the outset, including coming down the wicket early on, but the hosts kept losing wickets, despite a positive run rate of 3.6 an over.

There were few signs of the ‘Bazball’ aggressive batting approach on day one, with both openers starting cautiously and with few runs on offer against a South African bowling attack in good rhythm.

Bairstow went into the match in incredible form having averaged 76.46 in 2022 with six centuries, but he was unable to add to his total and was bowled for a duck by Nortje.

Ahead of the game, captain Stokes had singled out the opening pair of Alex Lees and Zak Crawley for praise following their century stand during the victory over India at Edgbaston last month, yet there would be no such feat against the Proteas at the home of cricket.

South Africa started in ideal fashion, with Kagiso Rabada claiming the wicket of Lees for just five runs, with Crawley following his fellow opener soon after.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of England’s Alex Lees
South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of England’s Alex Lees (Adam Davy/PA)

Lees had already flashed one high over the slips with a loose shot earlier in the over when on just one, but he did not last much longer as he was then caught behind by Kyle Verreynne, with Crawley caught in the slips – also off Rabada – for five.

The Proteas fast bowler had been a doubt going into the game having missed the final T20 against England with an ankle problem that also saw him sidelined for the four-day warm-up against England Lions at Canterbury.

Joe Root was unable to carry his form from the earlier series this summer into the Lord’s Test; the Yorkshireman had looked comfortable at the crease before he was trapped lbw by the towering Marco Jansen for just eight runs. Deciding to review the decision, it was upheld on umpire’s call to bring Bairstow to the crease as England slipped to 42 for three.

England went into the early tea break at 116 for six.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke missed last weekend’s heavy loss at champions Manchester City (Steven Paston/PA)
Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, left, expects Wesley Fofana, right, to stay with the club (PA)
Brendan Rodgers does not expect Wesley Fofana to be leaving Leicester
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is doubtful for the visit of Blackburn (Mike Egerton/PA)
Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again
Rachel Furness has scored 38 goals in 88 appearances for Northern Ireland (Nigel French/PA).
Rachel Furness puts Northern Ireland career on hold due to personal reasons
Calum Butcher is an injury doubt for Burton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Calum Butcher could miss out again as Burton take on Port Vale
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confronted referee Jon Moss following last season’s loss at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy
Chelsea have pledged to impose the strongest punishment on a spectator who allegedly racially abused Son Heung-min (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min
Alvaro Fernandez in action for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA).
Alvaro Fernandez will miss out again when Preston play Watford
MK Dons boss Liam Manning may have players back from injury when Accrington come to town (PA)
Liam Manning hopes to have increased options for MK Dons’ visit of Accrington
Lucas Joao is looking to start for Reading (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Lucas Joao hoping to start as Reading face Middlesbrough

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
0
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
1
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0