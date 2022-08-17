Alphonse Areola wants West Ham to ‘do even better’ in Europe this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alphonse Areola wants West Ham to ‘do even better’ in Europe this season

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 4:15 pm
Alphonse Areola is targeting Europa Conference League glory with West Ham (David Davies/PA)
Alphonse Areola is targeting Europa Conference League glory with West Ham (David Davies/PA)

Alphonse Areola believes West Ham are ready to go one better than they did in Europe last season.

The Hammers host Danish side Viborg in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier at the London Stadium on Thursday night.

Last term they reached the semi-final of the Europa League where they suffered an agonising defeat by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Goalkeeper Areola said: “We did something great for the first time with the club, and now we hope to do even better.

“We are competitors. When you are competing in Europe, you want to win.”

The Hammers could hand an instant debut to Germany defender Thilo Kehrer, who completed his £10million switch from Paris St Germain on Wednesday.

Areola, who played with Kehrer at PSG, said: “He’s a good player with his feet, he has good experience and he played with some of the greatest players in the world. He’s going to bring that experience and quality.

“We went through lots of games together. We had a year and a half together. It’s always good to have someone you know on the pitch. You have that confidence.”

David Moyes will be serving a one-match UEFA ban after kicking a ball at a ball boy in the defeat in Frankfurt.

Jose Mourinho famously got round a suspension when he was manager of Chelsea in 2005 by hiding in a laundry basket so he could give a team talk.

But first-team coach Billy McKinlay joked that Moyes would not be speaking to his players “unless we get the wheelie bins out”.

The Hammers will also be without captain Declan Rice, banned after accusing the referee in Frankfurt of ‘corruption’, and left-back Aaron Cresswell, who was sent off.

“It was a very, very emotional night,” added McKinlay. “We are human. We can make allowances for that a bit.

“We’ve lost our captain, our vice-captain and our manager. But the manager will still be preparing the team this week and have a big influence.

“It’s up to us to deal with that loss but it was such a big game for everybody that circumstances, things happen, just have to deal with it.

“The manager is a big presence about the place so we will have to deal with that.

“The instructions will be the same, we know how he works, we know what he wants, we know what messages to relay to the players so hopefully, it won’t have too big an impact.”

Opponents Viborg have been dealt a blow after two of their players, Nigerian winger Ibrahim Said and Gambian forward Alassana Jatta, were unable to get visas to enter the country.

