Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix wins European Championships platform gold

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

British diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix followed up her Commonwealth Games success by topping the podium in the 10m platform at the European Championships in Rome.

The 17-year-old, who is the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix, won gold after a brilliant final dive and was in tears at the medal ceremony.

She scored 76.80 to overhaul Ukraine’s Sofiia Lyskun and finish with a total of 333.60 from her four dives.

Her compatriot Lois Toulson finished in sixth with a total of 295.70.

Spendolini-Sirieix was one of Team England’s breakout stars at Birmingham 2022, landing two golds and a silver.

She ensured a productive afternoon for Great Britain in the pool in Rome as Grace Reid and James Heatly claimed silver in the mixed synchro.

The pair, who won gold for Scotland in Birmingham, were beaten by Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany.

Ben Proud, history-maker! He just became the first man EVER to win world, European and Commonwealth swimming titles inside a year 🙌#Roma2022 📸 LEN/Fabio Cetti pic.twitter.com/5pvlMFQKoD — Team GB (@TeamGB) August 17, 2022

There was more success in the swimming pool as Ben Proud claimed a piece of history.

The 27-year-old won gold in the 50m freestyle to become the first man to win gold medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships within a year.

He finished just 0.02 seconds ahead of Italy’s Leonardo Deplano to win with a time of 21.58.

Compatriot Imogen Clark won bronze in the 50m breaststroke.

She finished behind Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte and Italy’s Benedetta Pilato with a time of 30.31.