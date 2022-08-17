Raducanu grateful and Musk teases United fans – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

Elon Musk got Manchester United’s fans’ hopes up.

Also, I’m buying Manchester United ur welcome — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

Although, if it were any team, it would be Man U. They were my fav team as a kid. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 17, 2022

A pair of familiar faces caught up in Glasgow.

With the gaffer at Ibrox after the game. 💯 pic.twitter.com/635rZ0StJS — Ruud van Nistelrooij (@RvN1776) August 17, 2022

Arsenal marked Thierry Henry’s 45th birthday.

Long live The King 👑 Happy birthday, Thierry Henry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KslJa15j96 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2022

New beginnings for Lucy Bronze.

Peter Crouch was slayed by a dragon.

Didn’t enjoy it quite as much 🫣 https://t.co/nZ1nWDAYZX — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 17, 2022

Patrice Evra and family visited Disneyland Paris.

Barcelona remembered.

Five years after the terrorist attacks in Barcelona and Cambrils, FC Barcelona issues a heartfelt tribute to the victims and expresses its total solidarity with their families. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hxfkXFgFjS — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2022

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was grateful to play Serena.

Coco Gauff shared an injury update.

a lil update ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4bJcJ66DGE — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) August 17, 2022

Boxing

AJ was ready.

Joe Joyce bumped into Deontay Wilder.

The hard work continued for GGG.

It never gets easier, you just get stronger. Halfway through the training camp 🦾 pic.twitter.com/IrhA6Z3MBg — Gennadiy Golovkin (@GGGBoxing) August 17, 2022

Cricket

What a catch!

Everything in moderation for KP.

Virat Kohli worked up a sweat.

Rugby Union

England turned the clock back.

𝙊𝙣 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙮 in 2014 the #RedRoses won the Women's World Cup – beating Canada 21-9 in Paris 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Xafgx5SUTe — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 17, 2022

Formula One

Charles Leclerc was working on his winking game.

“I try to wink at everybody, but I think I'm still not good enough – I still don't know how to wink 😆” Never change, @Charles_Leclerc ❤️#essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Jh66uwZZcx — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 17, 2022

Not a bad set up.