Six-figure investment will improve Coventry’s pitch after another postponement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Six-figure investment will improve Coventry’s pitch after another postponement

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 6:47 pm
Coventry have had a third home league game postponed because of the condition of their pitch (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Coventry have had a third home league game postponed because of the condition of their pitch (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Coventry have had a third Sky Bet Championship game postponed due to the condition of their pitch, but the Sky Blues have said that a “six-figure investment” this week will make the surface safe and playable.

Saturday’s league match against Huddersfield has been postponed to allow remedial work at the Coventry Building Society Arena to take place.

Coventry had sought to reverse the weekend fixture, but said Huddersfield could not accommodate the request due to timescales involved.

The Sky Blues have already had league fixtures against Rotherham and Wigan postponed, while their Carabao Cup home tie against Bristol City was switched to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.

Coventry chief executive Dave Boddy called the situation a “mess” during a war of words with the club’s landlords – the Gallagher Premiership rugby union side Wasps – and has apologised to Rotherham, Wigan, Huddersfield and Bristol City for the inconvenience caused to them and their supporters.

The Sky Blues said promised investment of a pitch – which hosted 65 rugby sevens matches at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the end of July – had not materialised.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
65 rugby sevens matches were played at the Coventry Arena last month at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (Mike Egerton/PA)

Although Coventry have now had a third league game postponed, both parties have welcomed the “extensive work” that will be carried out on the surface that will allow them to host Preston on August 31.

A joint statement from Wasps Group and Coventry read: “A six-figure investment is being made into pitch improvements that will make the pitch safe and playable.

“There will be new synthetic fibres stitched into the ground throughout the pitch.

“These new fibres will give increased stability to the existing structure and then allow for better growth now and in the future.

“Also, areas which have been more widely damaged will be subject to extensive and increased maintenance work so they can be fully integrated with the existing pitch.”

Boddy said: “We are very pleased to bring news to our supporters that this work is taking place and beginning immediately.

“I would like to thank Wasps Group and the Arena for agreeing to this work taking place.

“I know that all our fans will be disappointed that the match against Huddersfield has been postponed.

“But this work will address the issues that have been experienced at the Arena and put in place a pitch that will mean we will be able to get back to normal – for fans, players, staff and the football club as a whole.

“I know that our fans will be now looking forward to drawing a line under this saga, and we look forward to welcoming them back to the Arena on the 31st August.”

Wasps Chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: “Wasps Group is pleased that a solution has now been agreed with Coventry City to resolve the issues with the playing surface at the Arena.

“We appreciate this has been a difficult time for everyone involved, and are pleased that work is now under way to ensure Coventry City can return to the Arena by the end of August.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke missed last weekend’s heavy loss at champions Manchester City (Steven Paston/PA)
Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, left, expects Wesley Fofana, right, to stay with the club (PA)
Brendan Rodgers does not expect Wesley Fofana to be leaving Leicester
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is doubtful for the visit of Blackburn (Mike Egerton/PA)
Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again
Rachel Furness has scored 38 goals in 88 appearances for Northern Ireland (Nigel French/PA).
Rachel Furness puts Northern Ireland career on hold due to personal reasons
Calum Butcher is an injury doubt for Burton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Calum Butcher could miss out again as Burton take on Port Vale
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confronted referee Jon Moss following last season’s loss at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy
Chelsea have pledged to impose the strongest punishment on a spectator who allegedly racially abused Son Heung-min (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min
Alvaro Fernandez in action for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA).
Alvaro Fernandez will miss out again when Preston play Watford
MK Dons boss Liam Manning may have players back from injury when Accrington come to town (PA)
Liam Manning hopes to have increased options for MK Dons’ visit of Accrington
Lucas Joao is looking to start for Reading (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Lucas Joao hoping to start as Reading face Middlesbrough

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
0
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
1
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0