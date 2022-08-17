Robbie Neilson says Hearts must adapt to unfamiliar atmosphere in Switzerland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robbie Neilson says Hearts must adapt to unfamiliar atmosphere in Switzerland

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 8:57 pm
Robbie Neilson does not want a quiet night (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Robbie Neilson does not want a quiet night (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson claims his players will need to adjust to the unfamiliar atmosphere just like opponents Zurich in their Europa League qualifier in Switzerland.

The Swiss champions have moved the first leg of the tie to Kybunpark in St Gallen because their own stadium has been booked for a pop concert.

The 20,000-capacity stadium, which is a 100-mile round trip from Zurich’s home, is expected to be about a third full on Thursday.

Neilson said: “To be honest, I would have preferred a full house. When you come away from home in European football, you want experience, you want big atmospheres.

“We have got players that are used to playing in that. They play at Tynecastle, regularly it’s 20,000 and we have big atmospheres. We go away to Easter Road, Parkhead, Ibrox, and I think the players play better in it.

“So I would have preferred a full house but 6,000 – we just need to deal with it.”

The number of fans travelling from Zurich will not be helped by the home team’s form. They were knocked out of the Champions League qualifiers by Qarabag and sit bottom of the Swiss Super League with only one goal and two points from their first five matches.

Neilson is not reading too much into their early-season struggles under newly-appointed manager Franco Foda, whose Austria team played Scotland on several occasions in recent years.

“It’s always difficult to tell,” the Hearts boss said. “We have all been in football long enough. You can have a difficult couple of games and then all of a sudden it goes like that and you start clicking.

“There’s no doubt that they have got real quality in their team, a very experienced manager who I am sure will turn it around.

“We are just hoping he doesn’t turn it around in the next week.”

Neilson insists Hearts have not travelled for a damage-limitation exercise.

“When you play with Hearts, you are expected to win every game,” said Neilson, who has a fully-fit squad other than long-term absentee Beni Baningime.

“Our fans expect us to come here, put a performance on and win the game. If we do that, we go into the Europa League and that’s what we are aiming for.

“It will be the same when we go to Parkhead on Sunday, we go there to try and win, and the following Thursday when we play Zurich again.

“We are not coming here and going ‘let’s try and get a draw, let’s try and just have something to play for at Tynecastle’. We want to try and win the game.”

Foda earlier outlined what he expects from Hearts, saying they play with “a lot of speed and aggressively on the ball”.

“They often play with long balls, but they also have individual quality in their ranks, for example with attacking player Liam Boyce or the wingers,” he added.

“Hearts are a versatile team, who often change the system in the game.

“We need a high level of intensity and aggression in the game off the ball.

“After winning the ball, we want to play forward with a lot of speed. We also want to pull the opponent apart with a high passing speed in order to find space.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke missed last weekend’s heavy loss at champions Manchester City (Steven Paston/PA)
Dominic Solanke to undergo fitness test ahead of Arsenal clash
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers, left, expects Wesley Fofana, right, to stay with the club (PA)
Brendan Rodgers does not expect Wesley Fofana to be leaving Leicester
Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp is doubtful for the visit of Blackburn (Mike Egerton/PA)
Billy Sharp could miss out for Sheffield United again
Rachel Furness has scored 38 goals in 88 appearances for Northern Ireland (Nigel French/PA).
Rachel Furness puts Northern Ireland career on hold due to personal reasons
Calum Butcher is an injury doubt for Burton (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Calum Butcher could miss out again as Burton take on Port Vale
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confronted referee Jon Moss following last season’s loss at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)
Southampton motivated for Leicester clash after last season’s controversy
Chelsea have pledged to impose the strongest punishment on a spectator who allegedly racially abused Son Heung-min (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chelsea to take ‘strongest action’ after alleged racism towards Son Heung-min
Alvaro Fernandez in action for Preston (Richard Sellers/PA).
Alvaro Fernandez will miss out again when Preston play Watford
MK Dons boss Liam Manning may have players back from injury when Accrington come to town (PA)
Liam Manning hopes to have increased options for MK Dons’ visit of Accrington
Lucas Joao is looking to start for Reading (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Lucas Joao hoping to start as Reading face Middlesbrough

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Tattoo Show
First Aberdeen Tattoo Show in more than 10 years cancelled due to 'unexpected circumstances'
0
Wild campers in the dunes of Ceannabeinne beach near Durness in Sutherland, where restrictions have now been put in place. Picture by Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Campers asked to stay away from two Highland beaches to help protect them
0
A Boeing 737-800 operated by Tui. Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE/ Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Tui flight descended for nearly a minute before crew noticed
0
Bricks Group put forward renewed proposals for a Courtyard by Marriott on the Ironworks site.
Ironworks to be demolished and replaced by a 155-bed hotel in Inverness city centre…
1
Audrey Nicoll has sought assurance from Post Office for future of services.
Talks under way to reopen two Aberdeen post offices that closed last year
0
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoon jet
RAF Lossiemouth Typhoons join major exercise in Australia
0