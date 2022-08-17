Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Hudson-Smith elated after defending his European 400m title

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 10:36 pm
Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith celebrates winning gold in the men’s 400m final at the European Championships (Sven Hoppe/DPA/PA)
Matt Hudson-Smith retained his 400m title with a commanding victory at the European Championships in Munich.

The 27-year-old Briton, who won bronze at the World Championships and silver at the Commonwealth Games, timed his attack to perfection to cross the line in 44.53 seconds to complete his summer set with a gold medal.

Switzerland’s Ricky Petrucciani took silver and there was joy for Great Britains’s Alex Haydock-Wilson, who held off Dutchman Liemarvin Bonevacia to join Hudson-Smith on the podium.

Hudson-Smith, who is targeting further success in the 4x400m relay, said: “It was a good victory and I did exactly what I wanted to do. I’m so happy to be European champion again.

“I wanted to wind it up and try and be calculated, try to go for the gold. I think people thought I’d go out absolutely blazing on the back straight, so I used them and I controlled it and wound it up.

“It has been a busy summer, but I am so pleased to be able to compete against the best in the world. There’s not much you can ask for really.”

Bronze medallist Haydock-Wilson, who blamed himself for the GB quartet’s failure to make the final of the mixed 4x400m relay in Eugene, admitted that experience had taught him an invaluable lesson after crossing the line in 45.17 seconds.

He said: “Honestly, now that enough time has passed, I couldn’t be grateful enough for that experience. It was by far one of the worst in my life, I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.

“It taught me so much, it made me fearless as it took me a to a point where things really couldn’t get any worse, and I realised, ‘This is terrible, but it’s not the worst thing in life, so why should I get anxious on race day when I know I am capable of so much good stuff?’.

“This means so much, just what this represents – it’s more than a piece of metal, is a culmination of so much hard work, so much pain, so much joy as well.”

There was no such joy for Britain’s Victoria Ohuruogu in the women’s 400m as she finished fourth behind the Netherlands’ Femke Bol – favourite also to claim gold in the 400m hurdles – in 50.51, two hundredths ahead of Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke, who set a new national record.

Great Britain’s Andrew Pozzi finished six in the men's 100m hurdles final
Ohuruogu said: “I really wanted a medal, but if you take everything into consideration, I have nearly run my PB again today so I’m happy.”

Andrew Pozzi made it to the final of the 110m hurdles as a fastest loser, but finished sixth in 13.66 seconds as Spain’s Asier Martinez edged out France’s Pascal Martinot-Lagarde for gold.

Jade O’Dowda set a new personal best in the high jump, but ended the first day of the heptathlon in 11th place.

O’Dowda, who took Commonwealth bronze two weeks ago, cleared 1.80m after clocking 13.72 seconds in the 100m hurdles, and later posted 12.98m in the shot put and ran 24.80 in the 200m on a day when reigning champion Nafi Thiam established a 214-point lead over the rest of the field.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Naomi Metzger qualified comfortably for the triple jump final
Jacob Paul also had a personal best in the 400m hurdles as he advanced to the semi-finals in 49.40 seconds, finishing second in his heat.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Naomi Metzger took only one jump in qualifying for the women’s triple jump, deciding the 14.24m – her second best result of the season – would do as she reached the final with the fourth best result.

Double Commonwealth champion Nick Miller cruised into the men’s hammer final with a throw of 76.09m, while Lawrence Okoye qualified in the men’s discus with a throw of 62.56m.

