Home Sport

PA Sport Trivia (19/08/2022)

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 10:59 am
PA Sport Trivia (19/08/2022)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Renee Richards (tennis)- transgender former American player and coach of Martina Navratilova, born 1934.

Sid Going (rugby union) – former New Zealand scrum-half, who won 29 caps between 1967 and 1977, born 1943.

Mary Joe Fernandez (tennis) – former doubles champion at the Australian and French Open and two-time Olympic gold medallist, born 1971.

Marco Materazzi (soccer) – former Everton and Inter Milan defender who won the World Cup with Italy in 2006, born 1973.

Ryan Taylor (soccer) – former Wigan, Newcastle and Hull defender, born 1984.

Nico Hulkenberg (motor racing) – German Formula One driver, born 1987.

Nafi Thiam (athletics) – Belgium’s two-time Olympic heptathlon champion, born 1994.

Harry Toffolo (soccer) – Nottingham Forest left-back, born 1995.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1953: England recaptured the Ashes at The Oval after a gap of 19 years. Denis Compton hit the decisive stroke to give Len Hutton’s team an eight-wicket victory in the fifth and final Test, the only win after four drawn matches in the series.

1999: Nineteen-year-old Robbie Keane became the then most expensive teenager in British football, completing a £6million move from Wolves to Coventry.

2001: Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher was crowned world champion for the fourth time, after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest.

2004: Leslie Law won individual silver for Great Britain at the Olympic three-day eventing competition in Athens. He was later upgraded to gold after Germany’s Bettina Hoy lost an appeal against a 12-point penalty.

2008: An excellent day for Great Britain at the Olympics in Beijing brought gold medals for Victoria Pendleton and Chris Hoy in cycling, Christine Ohuruogu on the track and Paul Goodison in the Laser class sailing.

2013: Sussex released England spinner Monty Panesar after concluding their investigation into his drunken behaviour outside a Brighton nightclub. Panesar had been fined by police for urinating on club bouncers after he was thrown off the premises.

2014: Scottish Lowland League side Stirling University made history by appointing Shelley Kerr as their manager. The club from the league just below the Scottish Professional Football League became the first at their level in Britain to appoint a female manager.

2017: England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs at Edgbaston in the first day-night Test to take place in the United Kingdom.

2018: Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer 6-4 6-4 in the Cincinnati Masters final to become the first player to win all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments since the series began in 1990.

2020: Ronald Koeman left his role as Holland manager to take over as head coach of Barcelona.

2021: Glamorgan won the Royal London One-Day Cup after beating Durham by 58 runs in the final at Trent Bridge.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (Friday, August 19)

SOCCER: Sky Bet Championship, Norwich v Millwall – Sky Sports Football 1930, Sky Sports Main Event 2000; Ligue 1, Lyon v Troyes – BT Sport 1 1945.

CRICKET: Test, England v South Africa – Sky Sports Main Event 1015-1300 and 1330, Sky Sports The Hundred 1015; The Hundred (men), Birmingham Phoenix v Northern Superchargers – Sky Sports The Hundred 1830; One-day international, West Indies v New Zealand – BT Sport 2 1845.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Betfred Super League, Hull FC v Wakefield – Sky Sports Action 1930.

GOLF: D+D Real Czech Masters – Sky Sports Golf 1200; BMW Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1700.

CYCLING: Tour of Denmark – Eurosport 1 1430; Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1715.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1430-1730 and 1900.

MOTORCYCLING: MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix practice – BT Sport 2 0800.

SPORT: European Championships – BBC Two 0900-1345 and 1800, BBC One 1345.

RACING: Ebor Festival in York – ITV and STV 1330.

Tomorrow (Saturday, August 20)

SOCCER: Premier League, Tottenham v Wolves – BT Sport 1 1130, Bournemouth v Arsenal – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League 1700; cinch Premiership, Hibernian v Rangers – Sky Sports Football 1200; Vanarama National League, Notts County v Chesterfield – BT Sport 1 1700; Serie A, Torino v Lazio – BT Sport 2 1730, Inter Milan v Spezia – BT Sport 1 1930; Ligue 1, Marseille v Nantes – BT Sport 2 2000; MLS, New York Red Bulls v FC Cincinnati – Sky Sports Main Event 2300.

CRICKET: Test, England v South Africa – Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports The Hundred 1015; The Hundred (men), Trent Rockets v London Spirit – Sky Sports The Hundred 1845, Sky Sports Main Event 1930.

BOXING: World heavyweight title fight build-up, Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua – Sky Sports Action 1800 (Fight on Sky Sports Box Office).

GOLF: D+D Real Czech Masters – Sky Sports Golf 1130; BMW Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1600, Sky Sports Main Event 2200.

CYCLING: Tour of Denmark – Eurosport 1 1245; Vuelta a Espana – Eurosport 1 1400.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1900.

MOTOR RACING: WRC, Rally Belgium – BT Sport 4 1000.

MOTORCYCLING: MotoGP, Austrian Grand Prix practice – BT Sport 2 0800. Qualifying – BT Sport 2 1100.

SPORT: European Championships – BBC Two 0900-1315 and 1630, BBC One 1315.

BASEBALL: MLB, Atlanta Braves v Houston Astros – BT Sport 2 0000 (Sun).

RACING: Ebor Festival in York – ITV 1325.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. How many gold medals did Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix win at the Commonwealth Games?

2. Who is the captain of the South African men’s Test team?

3. Who won their first maiden PGA Tour title at the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis?

4. Who are the holders of the women’s Rugby World Cup?

5. Scotland defender Jen Beattie plays for which Women’s Super League club?

6. Which team did the LA Rams beat in the 2022 Super Bowl?

7. How many grand slam singles titles did Maria Sharapova win during her career?

8. Where did Wolves sign Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes from?

9. In Formula 1, which drivers represent AlphaTauri?

10. Who are the current men’s Hundred title holders?

Answers: 1. Two; 2. Dean Elgar; 3. Will Zalatoris; 4. New Zealand; 5. Arsenal; 6. Cincinnati Bengals; 7. Five; 8. Sporting Lisbon; 9. Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda; 10. Southern Brave.

[[title]]

[[text]]

