Barnsley could have Nicky Cadden back for Wycombe match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicky Cadden could return for Barnsley’s League One game against Wycombe on Saturday.

The 25-year-old left wing-back has missed three matches after limping off in their win over Cheltenham earlier this month, but manager Michael Duff hopes he will be in contention.

Saturday’s game will come too soon for midfielder Herbie Kane, who is recovering from a groin injury.

Michal Helik (groin) remains sidelined.

Wycombe could make a few changes as they look to snap a three game losing streak.

New signing Charles Hagan could make his debut after joining the club on Thursday.

Manager Gareth Ainsworth will check on injured players Ryan Tafazolli, Sam Vokes, Brandon Hanlan, Sullay Kaikai, Tjay De Barr, Curtis Thompson and Jason McCarthy.

Ainsworth also said he is hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper to give youngster Tyla Dickinson some competition.