Jack Ross confident Dundee United have what it takes to bounce back from ‘bump’

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 4:40 pm
Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee Utd manager Jack Ross (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jack Ross put context into Dundee United’s recent double drubbing as he looked for his side to reset at home to St Mirren on Saturday.

The Tannadice side conceded 11 goals in just two games after they followed up their 7-0 Europa Conference League defeat to AZ Alkmaar last Thursday with a 4-1 defeat by Hearts in the cinch Premiership at Tynecastle on Sunday.

The United boss, however, believes the 1-0 home win over AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Euro qualifier particularly demonstrated that that they are a good side as they look to get their first league win of the season at the fourth attempt.

“It is important to remind them of that (previous good performances) and I think they know that and believe that, “said Ross, who revealed Dylan Levitt is back training following a knee injury and will be assessed.

“It is well away from the time that we need to panic and all of a sudden think we need to play in a different way to try to achieve points.

“We have shown enough in the early part – and it is still very early in the season – but certainly in the early games, that we are a good team and we can play.

“We have had that significant bump in the last two matches.

“It is still essential that we don’t overlook some of the failings that we have had, particularly on Sunday.

“The Alkmaar game was a little bit different but on Sunday we didn’t do some of the basic parts of the game well.

“We have spoken about it this week and done a lot of work on it and hopefully we see the results of that on Saturday.

“It sounds a bit clichéd but your next game is always of huge significance, it is the one you can affect.

“But given the two previous matches we have had, we understand the importance of us performing well, first and foremost, giving ourselves a platform to win the game, with keeping a clean sheet.

“But also making sure we keep that belief in ourselves because it wasn’t
that long ago we were turning in really good performances and getting praised for it.

“So it is important to try to rectify some of the wrongs but equally remember some of the good things we have done this season.

“But it is important for us to get back to winning games as quickly as possible.”

On ex-Manchester United youngster Levitt, who missed the Hearts game with a knock, the former St Mirren, Sunderland and Hibernian boss said: “Dylan Levitt trained today, which is good.

“If he has no reaction then all being well he will be in the squad for the weekend.

“Logan Chalmers has returned to training after a hamstring injury.”

