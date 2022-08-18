Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norwich will give a late fitness test to Teemu Pukki ahead of Friday’s visit of Millwall.

The Finland striker missed the Canaries’ first Sky Bet Championship win of the campaign against Huddersfield on Tuesday with a foot injury.

Manager Dean Smith will give Pukki as long as possible to prove his fitness, with Josh Sargent in line to again deputise.

Sam Byram could be involved having returned to training but Jacob Sorensen (foot) and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) are out.

Millwall will travel with no fresh injury concerns.

Two last-gasp own goals earned the Lions a point at Swansea in midweek and manager Gary Rowett could stick with the same side.

If he does want to freshen things up, Andreas Voglsammer could make his full debut after coming off the bench in south Wales.

Mason Bennett (hamstring) remains absent with Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw also ruled out.