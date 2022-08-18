Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norwich to check on Teemu Pukki ahead of Millwall match

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 7:13 pm
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is struggling with a foot injury. (Joe Giddens/PA)
Norwich striker Teemu Pukki is struggling with a foot injury. (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich will give a late fitness test to Teemu Pukki ahead of Friday’s visit of Millwall.

The Finland striker missed the Canaries’ first Sky Bet Championship win of the campaign against Huddersfield on Tuesday with a foot injury.

Manager Dean Smith will give Pukki as long as possible to prove his fitness, with Josh Sargent in line to again deputise.

Sam Byram could be involved having returned to training but Jacob Sorensen (foot) and Dimitris Giannoulis (ankle) are out.

Millwall will travel with no fresh injury concerns.

Two last-gasp own goals earned the Lions a point at Swansea in midweek and manager Gary Rowett could stick with the same side.

If he does want to freshen things up, Andreas Voglsammer could make his full debut after coming off the bench in south Wales.

Mason Bennett (hamstring) remains absent with Zian Flemming and Tom Bradshaw also ruled out.

