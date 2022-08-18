Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hearts punished for poor defending in defeat to Zurich

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 8:19 pm
Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the lead in Switzerland (Ennio Leanza/AP)
Hearts lost two soft goals in two minutes after taking the lead in Switzerland as they fell to a 2-1 defeat by Zurich.

Lawrence Shankland gave Hearts the lead from the spot midway through the first half of the Europa League play-off first leg but the visitors were behind inside 12 minutes.

Adrian Guerrero equalised after Hearts failed to deal with a simple long ball, and then Blerim Dzemaili capitalised from some more poor defending.

There were further scares but Hearts emerged from their first European game in six years with a real chance of progressing at Tynecastle next week. The losers are guaranteed Europa Conference League group action.

Hearts will need to improve though to reach the more prestigious competition after Zurich brushed off a poor start to their title defence and the loss of home advantage.

Sitting bottom of the Swiss Super League with two points and one goal from five matches, Zurich had to make a 50-mile trip to St Gallen with their own stadium booked for a pop concert.

Hearts suffered an early blow when Craig Halkett went off with a muscle strain in the seventh minute. Toby Sibbick came on to take his place in the back three.

The loss was keenly felt but Robbie Neilson’s side initially dealt with the disruption without needing to over-rely on Craig Gordon, and the visitors took the lead after Nathaniel Atkinson went down in the box.

The referee initially played on but appeared to get a message from his assistant, and replays showed the Australian wing-back had got a full set of studs at the top of his ankle from Ole Selnaes. Shankland drilled the penalty into the bottom corner.

Hearts failed to build on their lead and almost lost it to a Zurich counter-attack four minutes later after Peter Haring was caught in possession. Gordon saved well from Dzemaili.

The Swiss champions were level after Atkinson was left to deal with the goalkeeper’s kick-out and could only head it behind him under pressure from Guerrero, who showed brilliant technique to volley past Gordon.

Atkinson was soon among several Hearts players who failed to deal with a cross and Dzemaili was left unmarked in a crowded penalty box to cut a powerful strike into the top corner.

Hearts rallied and Shankland was denied another penalty after being bundled over. Barrie McKay created a chance for Jorge Grant to level after beating two defenders but home goalkeeper Yanick Brecher got down to save the midfielder’s shot.

Michael Smith replaced Atkinson at half-time but Hearts continued to look vulnerable down the right side of their defence as Zurich spurned four decent chances inside the opening five minutes of the second half.

Guerrero missed another good opportunity to volley home just before Neilson brought on attackers Alan Forrest and Liam Boyce midway through the half.

Both substitutes failed to make the most of swift opportunities inside the box and Zurich got back on top.

The Hearts fans were on edge as Antonio Marchesano sent a free header wide and Gordon produced an excellent stop from Fabian Rohner after the goalkeeper was left exposed.

