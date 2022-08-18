Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have opened contract talks with James Maddison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have opened contract talks with James Maddison

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 10:33 pm
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have opened contract talks with James Maddison (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Brendan Rodgers says Leicester have opened contract talks with James Maddison (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his club have opened talks with James Maddison over a new contract.

The 25-year-old playmaker has two years left on his current deal but has attracted interest this summer from Newcastle, who failed to prise him away in a £40million bid.

Maddison is one of the Foxes’ star players and the club are keen to avoid him entering the final year of his contract next summer.

Asked whether there had been dialogue between the two parties, Rodgers said: “I believe so, I believe they’ve spoken. Yeah, Jon (Rudkin, director of football) has spoken to them a number of times, yes.

“I’m pretty sure the club would want to do that (tie him down). Both sides have to be able to find an agreement.

“With James, with two years left, naturally the club would want to protect the asset. But it works both ways.

“Sometimes, everything goes onto the club. If a player, I’m not saying James, doesn’t want to sign it, then it can be a stalemate.

“But absolutely, he’s an outstanding player and of course, Leicester City would benefit from keeping him longer.”

Maddison, who will have an eye on earning a place in England’s World Cup squad, has started the season well for the Foxes and Rodgers says there has been no change in him following the interest from Newcastle.

“He’s been brilliant. He’s a top-class player. Arsenal, in the spells, where he had the ball, he looked the most dangerous player,” he said.

“He scored a very good goal. For me, James is still the same. He’s improving, developing, and happy.

“Of course, he’s a top player at this level, so people will be interested in him, but I’ve seen no change in him whatsoever.”

Rodgers also expects Wesley Fofana to still be at the club after the transfer window shuts.

The defender has been the subject of two bids from Chelsea but both were rejected and nothing fresh has arrived in the last 10 days.

Rodgers has insisted all along that Fofana is not for sale and does not expect to lose him in the next fortnight.

“I don’t think so far ahead, the idea is that he is a Leicester City player, ” he said.

“He is not for sale, the club have made that clear, unless anything changes on that I would expect him to be here.

“Currently at this moment there is nothing new and nothing has changed from when we last spoke.”

There were reports the 21-year-old had asked Leicester to accept a lower fee while Rodgers has denied the player handed in a transfer request.

Asked to clear up the speculation, the boss added: “Yes, I can, he hasn’t. He’s a great kid. He’s loved by his team-mates.

“He’s a great personality. He’s still developing. He’s nowhere near the finished article.

“We’ve spoken numbers of times about the whole situation and of course a private conversation. Our communication is normal, and we just continue to prepare for the games.

“It’s a challenge for any player and for clubs around this time when the window is open, and there’s lots of speculation and lots of noise that goes on with it, and especially for a young player – 21 – all the speculation that has surrounded it.

“That’s why we’re here, to help and educate him in dealing with all these rumours. The focus is very much on the team and getting them ready for the weekend.”

