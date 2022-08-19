Motherwell manager Steven Hammell waiting on Robert Snodgrass decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Motherwell manager Steven Hammell waiting on Robert Snodgrass decision

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 10:48 am
Robert Snodgrass helped Luton to the play-offs last season (Nick Potts/PA)
Robert Snodgrass helped Luton to the play-offs last season (Nick Potts/PA)

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell is waiting for an answer from Robert Snodgrass following signing talks.

But the new Fir Park boss stressed that some of the players he inherited were quickly changing his opinion on them after responding so well to his ideas.

Former Scotland midfielder Snodgrass played 18 times for Sky Bet Championship clubs West Brom and Luton last season and the 34-year-old is a free agent.

Hammell said: “I have spoken to Robert. Like we said from the very first day, we are only going to bring people in here that are going to enhance what we are doing and he is someone that we feel fits that.

“He has still got a lot to offer on the pitch and we believe he would be a big addition off the pitch as well.

“I know him personally, I think he would enjoy his football here, the way we want to do things and the environment we are creating and the culture, he would fit in to what we are trying to achieve.

“We have spoken a few times and we will see how it plays out.”

Hammell this week re-signed former Motherwell youth academy player Stuart McKinstry on a season-long loan from Leeds and has been on the lookout for a left-back with Jake Carroll and Nathan McGinley long-term absentees.

But he got off to a flier following his permanent appointment last week when Motherwell won 3-2 at Aberdeen.

Hammell said: “We are always looking for players. What I would say is that the response we have had from the group in here has been excellent. It’s been brilliant.

“We said from day one that we need to see an improvement from the boys we have got in here and they have maybe seen me putting out there that we need players.

“But the boys in here have given us absolutely everything and even one or two that we thought wouldn’t be involved as much have really impressed and really come on.

“Are we going to still try and bring players in? Yes, but they need to be available, they need to make us better and they need to want to come here.

“If they don’t want to come here or we don’t feel like they are going to improve what we have got, or it’s going to be a problem, then that’s fine.

“There was a little bit of a lack of confidence here at the club and in the squad which we sensed and we feel like we are slowly making that better.

“We are nowhere near where we want to be. But I feel like the players are responding to what we are doing, they are gaining confidence, which results breed.

“If we can keep that momentum going then hopefully we see the players we have already got in the building build their confidence and improve, and we have already seen that with a few of the guys.”

Motherwell are now aiming for their first home win of the season against Livingston on Saturday following defeats by Sligo Rovers and St Johnstone at Fir Park.

“This game on Saturday is another very, very tough game,” Hammell said. “We have prepared as best as we can and we need to be at our absolute best to get anything.

“We need to build on what we have done already and we need to put another positive performance in.”

