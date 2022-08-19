Zak Crawley out cheaply as England’s fightback stalls at Lord’s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zak Crawley’s troubles with the bat continued as England slipped to 38 for two at the lunch break on day three of the first Test against South Africa.

England started their second innings 161 runs behind after taking the remaining three wickets inside the first hour at Lord’s to bowl the Proteas out for 326.

But they ended the session trailing by 123 runs having lost Crawley and Ollie Pope to the spin of Keshav Maharaj.

Kent opener Crawley, whose place in the team has been questioned after a run of low scores, attempted an ill-judged sweep and was trapped lbw for just 13.

England’s woes were compounded when Pope was also out lbw to Maharaj having made just five.

The 24-year-old had been the bright spark of the first innings with an impressive 73, but had to return to the dressing room following a successful South Africa review.

Just before the first wicket, Alex Lees – who was unbeaten on 12 at lunch – was handed a reprieve when on four after flashing at one outside the off stump from Kagiso Rabada.

He edged behind but Keegan Peterson at third slip dived in front of Aiden Markram at second and ended up spilling the ball.

Earlier, Stuart Broad took a stunning catch to dismiss Kagiso Rabada inside the opening over off the bowling of Matthew Potts.

The 36-year-old jumped high with one hand to bring an end to the fast-bowler’s innings and leave South Africa 289 for eight.

England persisted with short-pitched bowling even after taking the new ball to limited success.

It was only once Broad was brought on that England claimed their second scalp of the morning, with Marco Jansen nicking off to Crawley in the slips just two runs short of a maiden Test half-century.

Broad soon struck again to end the innings as Jonny Bairstow held on in the slips at the second attempt to remove Lungi Ngidi for nought.