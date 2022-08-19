Premier League talking points as Manchester United look to avoid further crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premier League talking points as Manchester United look to avoid further crisis

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 1:43 pm
Manchester United fans protest against the Glazer family’s ownership at Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United fans protest against the Glazer family's ownership at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

All eyes will be on crisis club Manchester United as they take to the field to bring an end to the latest round of Premier League fixtures.

Bottom-of-the-table United entertain Liverpool on Monday evening without a point to their name after two fixtures and amid an ongoing debate over the club’s ownership, management and playing staff.

Elsewhere, champions Manchester City will hope to continue their serene start to the campaign. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the weekend’s talking points.

Trouble at Old Trafford

Manchester United keeper David de Gea suffered a personal nightmare at Brentford
Manchester United keeper David de Gea suffered a personal nightmare at Brentford (John Walton/PA)

Manchester United have endured one of the most turbulent weeks in their recent history in the wake of last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing at Brentford, which left new boss Erik ten Hag, his misfiring team and the Glazer family under intense scrutiny.

Keeper David de Gea endured a personal nightmare against the Bees, while Cristiano Ronaldo’s role has come under ever greater scrutiny.

The last thing anyone at Old Trafford needs – perhaps barring a derby clash with noisy neighbours City – is an early-season showdown with Liverpool, but that is exactly what lies ahead on Monday evening.

Red alert?

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre right) leaves the pitch after being sent off against Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Darwin Nunez (centre right) leaves the pitch after being sent off against Crystal Palace (Peter Byrne/PA)

If Ten Hag has problems, so too does Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, although his are of a different nature.

The Reds will head for Old Trafford without big-money summer signing Darwin Nunez as a result of his red card against Crystal Palace and with eight men – defenders Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Calvin Ramsay, midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, striker Diogo Jota and back-up keeper Caoimhin Kelleher – in the treatment room.

The season may be still in its infancy, but defending champions Manchester City do not need a head-start.

Anger management

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte will hope for a less eventful weekend after their Stamford Bridge contretemps.

The Chelsea boss and his Tottenham counterpart clashed during and after Sunday’s 2-2 draw, landing themselves red cards and Football Association charges in the process.

Tuchel goes head-to-head with Leeds boss Jesse Marsch this time around, while Conte will hope to get the better of Bruno Lage when Wolves head for North London.

Touchy subject

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland touched the ball only eight times against Bournemouth
Manchester City's Erling Haaland touched the ball only eight times against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA)

Much has been made of the fact that Manchester City’s £51million summer signing Erling Haaland touched the ball just eight times during the 74 minutes he played in the club’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth last weekend.

However, the fact that one of those interventions by the Norway international, who had scored both goals in a 2-0 win at West Ham six days earlier, set up Ilkay Gundogan to score will not have been lost on Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, whose players face the task of cutting off the supply lines both to and from the 22-year-old on Sunday.

Gloom over Goodison

Everton manager Frank Lampard is yet to collect a point this season
Everton manager Frank Lampard is yet to collect a point this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Frank Lampard managed to keep Everton in the top flight last season after a run of three wins in their final six games, and would have hoped to carry some of that momentum into the new campaign.

However, defeats at home to Chelsea and at Aston Villa have left the Toffees pointless heading into Saturday’s fixture against promoted Nottingham Forest on Merseyside, a game which could either dispel the dark clouds gathering over Goodison Park or add to them.

