Bristol City without suspended Mark Sykes for derby clash against Cardiff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol City midfielder Mark Sykes misses the Severnside derby against Cardiff on Sunday through suspension.

Sykes was sent off in Tuesday’s 2-0 home win over Luton for a challenge on Luke Freeman, which sparked a melee between the two sets of players and ended with both clubs being charged by the Football Association.

Kane Wilson would seem to be Sykes’ natural replacement for the Sky Bet Championship clash at Ashton Gate.

Antoine Semenyo is set to miss out again with the shin problem that has sidelined him this season.

Cardiff will be without summer signing Jamilu Collins for the rest of the campaign.

The Nigeria international suffered an ACL injury in the early stages of Wednesday’s goalless draw at West Brom, and Joel Bagan is expected to deputise for the left-back.

Ebou Adams (pectoral muscle) and Isaak Davies (hamstring) remain absent.

Cardiff welcome back on-loan defender Cedric Kipre, who was ineligible to face his parent club West Brom in midweek.