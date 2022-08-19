Callum Cooke ready to face his old club as Hartlepool play host to Bradford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Cooke is in line to start against his former club as Hartlepool prepare to welcome Bradford to the Suit Direct Stadium.

The 25-year-old midfielder spent the last three seasons at the Bantams before being released this summer and will be eager to prove a point come Saturday afternoon.

Defender Alex Lacey played a full 90 minutes in their midweek stalemate with Tranmere despite battling illness and is expected to start again.

Fellow defender Euan Murray remains an injury doubt.

Bradford will be without Jamie Walker again who underwent knee surgery earlier this week and will be unavailable for a number of weeks.

Forward Kian Harratt returned from suspension in City’s 1-0 loss to Colchester in midweek and may be given his first start.

Levi Sutton was not involved in Tuesday night’s game as he accompanied his wife to hospital, expecting the birth of their baby, and it remains to be seen whether he will be involved at the weekend.

Defender Timi Odusina made the switch from Hartlepool to Bradford in the summer and could make his first appearance of the season.