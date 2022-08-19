Tottenham without injured Cristian Romero for visit of Wolves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cristian Romero will miss Tottenham’s Premier League clash with Wolves.

The Argentina defender suffered an adductor muscle injury in his pelvic area during the 2-2 draw at Chelsea and faces a spell on the sidelines.

Barcelona loanee Clement Lenglet is back following his own minor adductor issue, but Oliver Skipp (heel) is out as summer signing Richarlison pushes for his full debut.

Wolves could hand a debut to Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, who joined from Sporting Lisbon for a club record fee.

Morgan Gibbs-White completed his transfer to Nottingham Forest on Friday and Nunes is expected to go straight into the squad.

Forward Raul Jimenez (knee and groin) and midfielder Joao Moutinho (heel) both continue their recovery.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Forster, Austin, Doherty, Emerson, Spence, Dier, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Perisic, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sarr, White, Kulusevski, Gil, Moura, Son, Kane, Richarlison

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Ait Nouri, Collins, Jonny, Kilman, Neves, Podence, Nunes, Dendoncker, Guedes, Hwang, Sarkic, Boly, Semedo, Gomes, Neto, Ronan, Cundle, Campbell, Traore