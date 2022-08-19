Celtic boss confirms Alexandro Bernabei is available to face Hearts after arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Celtic boss confirms Alexandro Bernabei is available to face Hearts after arrest

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 3:23 pm
Ange Postecoglou delivered an update on Alexandro Bernabei (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ange Postecoglou delivered an update on Alexandro Bernabei (Trevor Martin/PA)

Alexandro Bernabei is available for Celtic when they play Hearts on Sunday following his arrest over an alleged road traffic offence.

The 21-year-old was arrested and charged in Glasgow on Monday and will appear in court at a later date.

The Argentinian moved to Celtic from Lanus in his homeland in June and has yet to make his Hoops debut.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “There was an incident earlier in the week and now there are processes taking place both externally and internally, and when they come to a conclusion, we will take the appropriate measures.

“He is training and he is available.”

Postecoglou was this week linked with another signing amid reports Celtic have targeted Rubin Kazan’s Montenegro international winger Sead Haksabanovic, who is looking for a route out of Russia.

“We have been linked with a player every time I have done one of these,” the former Australia boss said in response to a question about the 23-year-old. “When and if we announce it, we will announce it.

“As I said all along, we are agile and are looking for the right person to come in. If that right person is available and we can do a deal, we will do a deal, but nothing has really changed on that front.”

The arrival of a new winger would likely hasten the temporary departure of Mikey Johnston, who has only managed three appearances in 2022 following a series of injuries.

Postecoglou is looking to get Johnston some game time to revive his career.

The likes of James McCarthy, Christopher Jullien and Albian Ajeti all look surplus to requirements and Postecoglou is keen to make sure people have the chance to play.

“Without talking about specific players, because ultimately they are all individual cases, it’s about trying to find opportunities for these guys to play, if they are not going to get opportunities here,” he said.

“With some of it, it’s got to be driven by themselves as well, if they want to find somewhere to get more opportunities, we will certainly help in that regard. There are still 10 days or so open in the transfer window.

“Particularly around Mikey, I am really keen to get him some game time. I still think Mikey is an outstanding talent, he just hasn’t been able to get a good run of games.

“If we can find the right environment for him where he can, I think he can start realising the potential we all know he has.

“But he is training well. They are all training, everyone is part of the training group. If opportunities arise over the next 10 days for players we will definitely look at it.”

