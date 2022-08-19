David Moyes: Give Gianluca Scamacca time to make his mark at West Ham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Moyes: Give Gianluca Scamacca time to make his mark at West Ham

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 3:45 pm
Gianluca Scamacca (left) opened his account in the European tie against Danish club Viborg (Nigel French/PA)
Gianluca Scamacca (left) opened his account in the European tie against Danish club Viborg (Nigel French/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes feels it would be unfair to expect too much too soon from summer signing Gianluca Scamacca.

The Italian frontman, a big-money summer signing from Sassuolo, got his first goal for the Irons in the 3-1 win over Danish club Viborg in their Europa Conference League qualifying play-off tie on Thursday night.

Scamacca, 23, has been utilised from the bench in the opening two Premier League games so far, which have both ended in defeat.

West Ham host Brighton on Saturday, with fans hoping to see Scamacca given another chance to impress.

Moyes, though, intends to give the 23-year-old plenty of opportunity to find his feet.

“I think in time he will (have an impact). If we are going to judge him quickly, I don’t think that is fair,” Moyes said.

“We will be trying to bring him into the Premier League gradually and we will look to do that as we go along.”

The West Ham manager told a press conference: “He will get to know us better, we will get to know him.

“But we have seen enough from him to suggest he has a lot of things going for him and hopefully he will help us.”

West Ham will have Declan Rice and Aaron Cresswell available again for Sunday’s Premier League game as the duo were suspended for the European fixture.

Moyes will also be back on the touchline having served his own ban for kicking a ball at a ball boy during last season’s Europa League semi-final defeat in Frankfurt.

“These games are easy on paper, but are much harder to play,” said Moyes of the win over Viborg.

“You can easily slip up in these games, we have seen it happen before. It was a tough game but we got there in the end.”

Germany defender Thilo Kehrer made his debut on Thursday night following his move from Paris St Germain so should be involved again, while Angelo Ogbonna returned from a long-term knee injury to captain the side.

Craig Dawson continues to be monitored as he recovers from a thigh problem.

Moyes remains on the look-out for more cover at left-back, but refused to be drawn on reports linking West Ham with Chelsea defender Emerson.

“I wouldn’t talk about players at other clubs until they become my player,” said Moyes.

“We would like somebody in that left-back area to help Cressy (Cresswell) and give us some more cover there, we have not had it, but I wouldn’t talk about any individual players from any other clubs.”

