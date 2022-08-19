Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper both fitness doubts for Leeds

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leeds pair Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper both face late fitness tests before Sunday’s home game against Chelsea.

Bamford was forced out of last week’s 2-2 draw at Southampton due to a groin strain, while an Achilles problem has delayed skipper Cooper’s start to the season.

Striker Joe Gelhardt is back in contention after missing out last week because of a dead leg, but Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo (both knee) are still one or two weeks away from a return to action.

N’Golo Kante will miss out for Chelsea due to hamstring trouble that will keep him sidelined for several weeks.

Mateo Kovacic is also out of action with a knee problem, while Armando Broja has been ruled out due to a knock.

Christian Pulisic is carrying an Achilles complaint but Chelsea hope he will be fit enough to feature.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Kristensen, Roca, Harrison, Adams, Aaronson, Rodrigo, Forshaw, Gelhardt, James, Sinisterra, Klich, Klaesson, Summerville, Gray, Hjelde, Drameh, Hjelde, Gyabi, Greenwood.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Arrizabalaga, James, Silva, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, Pulisic, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech.