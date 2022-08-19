Diallang Jaiyesimi fit for Charlton ahead of Cambridge clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton have Diallang Jaiyesimi fit and available for Saturday’s visit of Cambridge.

The forward suffered a knock in training, but manager Ben Garner does not envisage it will rule the former Norwich youngster out of the game.

Garner has no new injury concerns but remains without Mandela Egbo, who is sidelined with a knee issue.

Chuks Aneke (calf) is also out for the hosts, who are looking to build on a 5-1 thrashing of Plymouth last time out.

Cambridge, meanwhile, will be aiming to bounce back from a 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth in their most recent fixture.

U’s boss Mark Bonner has said George Williams will be given every chance to prove his fitness.

The full-back missed the loss at Fratton Park with a dead leg but could come back into the side for the visitors.

Fejiri Okenabirhie (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.