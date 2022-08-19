No fresh injury concerns for Barrow

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barrow have no fresh injury concerns as they prepare to face Harrogate.

The Bluebirds beat Walsall 2-1 in midweek and manager Pete Wild confirmed that there were no knocks picked up.

Sam McClelland is likely to line up again for Barrow after an impressive start for them since joining in the summer, and he scored his first league goal against the Saddlers.

Ben Whitfield is also expected to feature after impressing since joining from Stockport in the summer.

Harrogate still have defensive absences for their trip to Cumbria.

Rory McArdle (hamstring) and Will Smith (knee) are ruled out.

Captain Josh Falkingham is also sidelined for the game and Max Wright is still recovering from an ankle issue.

Harrogate are currently ninth in the League Two table.