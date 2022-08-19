Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan reflected on more medal success.

What a way to sign off my 2022 track season!! 🥳🇬🇧 Had to dig deep into my soul for that one… 😂 3 major championships in the space of 4.5 weeks – is not for the feint hearted! pic.twitter.com/9dGCPh3NXN — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 18, 2022

Started this season with just 1 major outdoor medal to my name & now I have 5! So incredibly happy!🤩Huge congrats to Koko- in front of her home crowd. Goosebumps kind of moment like I had in Birmingham only a fortnight ago! Amazing to be a part of it this evening in Munich.🇩🇪💛 pic.twitter.com/Oj6GtmUiAa — Eilish McColgan (@EilishMccolgan) August 18, 2022

Jazmin Sawyers celebrated her bronze.

Football

Jamie Carragher’s ribbing of Gary Neville continued.

Raheem Sterling was hard at work.

Morgan Gibbs-White was excited to get started at Nottingham Forest.

So proud to join @NFFC! Can’t wait to play in front of the fans at the City Ground! Let’s go! ❤️👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/1DuUIxVU1u — Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) August 19, 2022

And said goodbye to Wolves.

Thank you for an incredible 14 years ❤️ @Wolves pic.twitter.com/xXgrdeKGoY — Morgan Gibbs-White (@Morgangibbs27) August 19, 2022

Cricket

Michael Vaughan anticipated a quick conclusion at Lord’s.

Early shout .. Test could finish today .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 19, 2022

Heather Knight was recovering.

Surgery ✅ I’ve had a little clean out of my hip to get me back and running soon. Unfortunately it rules me out of the India series and the WBBL, but I’m aiming to be back by the end of the year 💪🏼. Time to make the most of a bit of time away and bring on the rehab! pic.twitter.com/4Mcwjs2nwN — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 19, 2022

Tennis

Jodie Burrage was enjoying Vancouver…..

….as was Liam Broady.

Naomi Osaka pondered turning her hand to mixed doubles.

I kinda want to play mixed doubles in US Open cause I’ve never played a full match in my life but I’m also very afraid of letting my partner down 💀 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 19, 2022

Curling

Was Eve Muirhead getting retirement advice from another Scottish sporting great?