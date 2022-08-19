Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 10:07 pm
Norwich City’s Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.
Norwich City's Josh Sargent celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture date: Friday August 19, 2022.

Josh Sargent was the hero as Norwich beat Millwall 2-0 to make it two Sky Bet Championship wins at Carrow Road in the space of four days.

The in-form frontman followed up his goal against Huddersfield on Tuesday night with a well-taken second half double as the Canaries took another big step forward after a poor start to the campaign.

Bottom after three games, Norwich moved into the top six ahead of the weekend fixtures as a result of a deserved win and are beginning to look like the promotion challengers they were expected to be at the start of the season.

Millwall battled bravely but did not look capable of getting back into the game once they had gone behind just after the break.

Dean Smith’s side started brightly, although they struggled to create clear-cut chances against resolute visitors.

Kenny McLean might have done better with an early header from a Danel Sinani corner, while Sargent’s glancing header from a Marcelino Nunez cross was not too far wide.

But Bartosz Bialkowski in the Lions’ goal was largely untroubled and as the half wore on the Canaries lost their sparkle, giving Millwall a chance to get into dangerous positions on a couple of occasions, with George Honeyman and Benik Afobe both off target with headers.

While Norwich’s football had been pleasing on the eye in the opening period, there had been a distinct lack of goalmouth excitement and the hosts were quick to up their tempo after the break.

They were rewarded in the 50th minute when Sargent played an exquisite one two with Sinani just inside the box, after being picked out by Kieran Dowell, and lashed the ball past Bialkowski to break the deadlock in emphatic fashion.

Nunez then curled a free-kick narrowly wide after Sargent had been upended just outside the box, before the lively striker charged down an attempted clearance from Bialkowski and almost tucked away the loose ball.

Millwall weathered the storm and fought hard for an equaliser but were largely kept at arm’s length by a compact Norwich side who deservedly doubled their advantage 15 minutes from time.

Again it was Sargent who did the damage, this time from a swift breakaway as high clearance fell for Dowell, who calmly slid in his in-form colleague to steer the ball past the exposed Bialkowski.

Afobe flicked a Murray Wallace header just over from a corner for the visitors, while a piledriver from substitute Andreas Voglsammer was tipped onto the crossbar by Tim Krul, but the impressive Canaries had few problems seeing the game out.

Earlier, the Canaries had announced plans for a general meeting next month, with Mark Attanasio – an American businessman and principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team – set to become a new director.

