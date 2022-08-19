Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bruno Lage backs Matheus Nunes after joking Pep Guardiola drove up fee by £10m

By Press Association
August 19, 2022, 10:33 pm
Matheus Nunes impressed for Sporting in last season’s Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Matheus Nunes impressed for Sporting in last season's Champions League (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is confident new record signing Matheus Nunes can live up to Pep Guardiola’s billing of being one of the world’s top young talents – joking that such a ringing endorsement could have cost the club an extra £10million.

Sporting Lisbon are understood to have been paid an initial 45million euros (£38m) for the 23-year-old, with a further five million euros (£4.2m) in potential add-ons.

Nunes brings with him Champions League experience, having been part of the Sporting side beaten by City in last season’s competition.

Following City’s 5-0 win in Lisbon, Guardiola singled out Nunes as “one of the best players in the world today”.

Lage believes it is praise well due – even if it might have raised the young midfielder’s asking price.

“In that moment I was upset with Pep because when Pep does a statement like that the value of the player goes (up)!” the Wolves boss said.

“When I am now looking for him, I will need to pay £10million more because when any manager like Pep says one thing about one player, he puts £10million more (on the fee).”

Lage added: “I don’t know if anyone else (from a Champions League club) tried to sign him.

“But it is not about just the money and the club, it is about the project you can offer for him in this moment.

“What I know is that when I start to work with him, you can see the player he is.”

Following the departure of Morgan Gibbs-White for Nottingham Forest on Friday, it is expected Nunes will go straight into the squad for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham.

Lage, though, warned against expecting too much too soon from the club’s latest recruit.

“He is living in a hotel, doesn’t have a car yet and needs to learn how to drive on the other side – but the most important for him is to feel comfortable,” the Wolves boss said.

“We are buying a player for the long term. We don’t make any pressure – if he comes on from the bench and plays for 20 minutes, I don’t want him to score three goals against Tottenham.

“What I want is for him to start getting confidence and to know his team-mates and to play like he did for Sporting.”

