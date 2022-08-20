Ben Stokes says England are ‘aligned’ despite heavy Test defeat to South Africa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes says England are ‘aligned’ despite heavy Test defeat to South Africa

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 10:03 am
Ben Stokes insists England are ‘aligned’ (John Walton/PA)
Ben Stokes insists England are 'aligned' (John Walton/PA)

Ben Stokes insisted everyone in the England dressing room is on the same page as they look to move on from their heavy three-day defeat in the first Test against South Africa at Lord’s.

England collapsed in the second innings to 149 all out having started the second innings requiring 161 runs to take the game into the fourth innings.

Despite previously chasing down high totals with relative ease earlier in the summer – including 378 to beat India – England slumped and were unable to take the game even into the evening session on the third day.

It was the first loss England have suffered since Stokes and Brendon McCullum were appointed following a dismal winter and a run of just one win in 17 Test matches.

However, despite the result and performance at the home of cricket, there is a clear message from Stokes instilled in the team through the aggressive so-called “Bazball” approach.

The teams meet again in the second Test at Old Trafford, starting in Manchester on Thursday, and the England captain said: “Everyone’s so aligned in the dressing room, from the management to the players, about how we operate.

“Captains and coaches are always going to get criticised. (It’s) part and parcel of doing this role.

“We’ve got a certain way we want to play. We know we can be an incredibly hard team to play against if we execute that, hard to beat.

“We can’t be great every day. This week was just off for us. But we’re not going to hold on to it for too long and carry any baggage to Manchester.”

England struggled to weather the storm, especially from South Africa’s pace attack as Anrich Nortje’s blistering pace proved too much for the England middle order as he claimed three wickets in just 10 deliveries during the afternoon session.

England v South Africa – LV= Insurance Test Series – First Test – Day Three – Lord’s
It was a chastening defeat for Ben Stokes and England (PA)

However, Stokes insisted England do have to absorb pressure at times and will not just go all-out in terms of playing attacking cricket.

“Not only do we speak about wanting to put pressure on to the opposition, but there are going to be times when we need to absorb that pressure, and I felt we were absorbing a lot of pressure this week because of how South Africa bowled – especially those spells from Nortje and Rabada on day one,” he said.

“When we do have to absorb, we try to do it in a positive way, but the way they bowled… they were just relentless.

“You have to hold your hands up sometimes. When you’re playing international sport, some days they’re going to be better than you, which is fine.”

