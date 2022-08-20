It’s the big boy – Leah Williamson dreaming of adding World Cup to Euro 2022 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

It’s the big boy – Leah Williamson dreaming of adding World Cup to Euro 2022 win

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 12:25 pm
England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the Euro 2022 trophy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the Euro 2022 trophy (Jonathan Brady/PA)

England skipper Leah Williamson is dreaming of adding the World Cup to the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 success.

A point against Austria in their penultimate qualifier next month will secure the Group D leaders’ passage to the finals in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, where Arsenal’s Williamson will hope once again to lift the trophy.

Asked if England could win the World Cup, the 25-year-old told Sky Sports’ Saturday Social show: “Before the Euros, we had a dream and we focused on the day every day to then even get in a position to go and be able to do it. Then once we got to that final, obviously we just made sure we turned up and brought it home.

“I think with the World Cup, it will be the same. From now until then, it’s a dream – of course it’s a dream – but everybody that goes there will want to win it.

“It’s the big boy, isn’t it? We need to be ready.”

Williamson, under manager Sarina Wiegman, led the Lionesses to their first major title in front of a crowd of 87,192 at Wembley last month when they beat Germany 2-1 in extra time.

However, she knows repeating the feat Down Under, where holders the United States will be hoping to win the title for a third successive time, would represent an even bigger achievement.

England skipper Leah Williamson is dreaming of World Cup glory
England skipper Leah Williamson is dreaming of World Cup glory (Danny Lawson/PA)

She said with a smile: “I’d probably retire, just pack it in there.”

England’s march to glory this summer captured the imagination of the public with packed stadiums and massive television viewing figures – a peak audience of 17 million watched the final – reflecting the growing popularity of the women’s game.

Nevertheless, Williamson was quick to emphasise that there is much work still to be done.

She said: “The growth of women’s football is so quick, but also we have so much further to go, so we’re constantly trying to evolve the game and take it to the level that it needs to be to compete on the world stage, which obviously we’ve now done.

“But I just think there’s so much more room for growth as well that we have to just keep pushing so that when we do something like this, it does feel like more than a trophy because it’s not just 90 minutes on the pitch, it’s an everyday choice that we make to commit to growing the game.”

That said, Williamson admits the events of a glorious summer are yet to fully sink in.

She said: “No, not one bit. I don’t want it to ever sink in. The day I wake up and I go a day without thinking about it, it will be a sad day.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the Euro 2022 trophy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0