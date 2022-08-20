Josh Campbell denies nine-man Rangers at the death at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Josh Campbell denies nine-man Rangers at the death at Hibernian

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 2:43 pm
Hibernian denied Rangers at the death (Andrew Miligan/PA)
Hibernian denied Rangers at the death (Andrew Miligan/PA)

Josh Campbell scored a stunning stoppage-time equaliser as Hibernian denied nine-man Rangers victory in a dramatic cinch Premiership showdown at Easter Road.

The Light Blues looked on course to maintain a perfect start to their league campaign as they led 2-1 through goals from James Tavernier and Tom Lawrence.

But red cards for both John Lundstram and substitute Alfredo Morelos left Rangers up against it in the closing 15 minutes and Hibs’ pressure eventually paid off at the death as they secured a 2-2 draw.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson made four changes from the side that started the defeat at Livingston last weekend as Marijan Cabraja, Jair Tavares, Nohan Kenneh and Elias Melkersen dropped out to make way for Campbell, Rocky Bushiri, Martin Boyle and Jake Doyle-Hayes.

Despite having a huge Champions League play-off second leg coming up in the Netherlands on Wednesday, Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst made just two alterations to the side that began the 2-2 draw with PSV Eindhoven in the first match at Ibrox on Tuesday as Steven Davis and Malik Tillman were replaced by Ryan Jack and Rabbi Matondo.

After a fairly even opening to the game, Rangers had the first notable chance in the 22nd minute but Antonio Colak was unable to keep his header down after being picked out on the edge of the six-yard box by a cross from Borna Barisic.

Johnson took a bold call in the 27th minute when he opted to make a double substitution, replacing Ewan Henderson, who had just been booked, and Paul Hanlon with Cabraja and Christian Doidge.

Hanlon did not look happy with the decision as he made his way past Johnson, although the move appeared to be partly tactical as Hibs immediately switched from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3.

Rangers threatened in the 35th minute when Ryan Porteous was loose with a pass, allowing Ryan Kent to break forward with menace but the attacker curled his effort over the bar from the edge of the box.

The visitors started to crank up the pressure towards half-time and Tavernier flashed a half-volley just wide from the edge of the box in the 42nd minute.

Rangers were awarded a penalty in the last minute of the first half when Colak fell in the box after being needlessly tugged by Bushiri while Hibs keeper David Marshall was in the process of clearing a passback.

The hosts furiously protested the decision but Tavernier kept his cool to slot home the spot-kick and give the visitors the lead.

Hibs hit back five minutes after the break when Boyle nipped in between two Rangers defenders to knock the ball home from close range after Elie Youan had run on to a lovely pass from Campbell and sent in a low delivery from the left.

Rangers restored their advantage in the 58th minute when Lawrence powered home a header from a Barisic cross at the end of an excellent flowing attack.

Things started to unravel for the visitors in the 66th minute, however, when Lundstram was shown a red card by referee Willie Collum after he cynically chopped down Boyle from behind while he tried to mount a counter-attack midway inside the Rangers half.

It got worse for last season’s Europa League finalists in the 75th minute when striker Morelos, who had only come off the bench 13 minutes previously, was sent off for swinging an arm in the face of Cabraja.

Hibs laid siege to the Rangers goal thereafter and eventually got their equaliser in stoppage time when Campbell – who scored a late winner in the opening-day win at St Johnstone – volleyed in from the edge of the box.

