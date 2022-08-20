We need to do more – Lee Johnson wants improvement from Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We need to do more – Lee Johnson wants improvement from Hibernian

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 4:23 pm
Hibernian drew with Rangers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Lee Johnson admits Hibernian still have loads of room for improvement after they scored their third stoppage-time goal in four cinch Premiership games to secure a 2-2 draw in an action-packed showdown with nine-man Rangers at Easter Road.

Hibs, who had previously notched a late winner away to St Johnstone and a last-gasp equaliser at home to Hearts this term, denied the Europa League finalists victory when Josh Campbell fired home a stunning half-volley after Rangers pair John Lundstram and Alfredo Morelos had been sent off.

Although happy with his team’s second-half display, Johnson – who made the bold call of substituting both Paul Hanlon and Ewan Henderson in the 27th minute – feels Hibs must improve.

“I’m not sure what this club’s doing to my heart,” he said after their latest dramatic finale. “First half we were really poor, certainly first 30 minutes.

“I envisaged a much better, more aggressive front-foot performance but we didn’t lay a glove on Rangers in the first half.

“Too many of our players were on the back foot and I bit the bullet and made the two changes very early which I think helped us at least have an organisational structure to be able to go man for man, to get tight.

“There were even things wrong in that which needed us to get to half-time to have a biblical team-talk to get us going. I think the boys delivered that in the second half.”

Asked how he feels after seeing his side score three crucial stoppage-time goals, Johnson said: “Listen, if I’m honest, I am not happy (with the start to the season).

“We need to do more. I am not going to sugar-coat where we are, we’ve got spirit and fitness but I want to deliver to these fans high-tempo, front-foot football.

“In the first half we didn’t and in the second half we did. We need a complete performance.”

Johnson felt Rangers’ first-half penalty, scored by James Tavernier, was a soft award when compared with the spot-kick Hibs did not get as Rocky Bushiri appeared to be held by Tavernier.

“I didn’t think it was a penalty and I thought Bushiri should have had a penalty,” he said.

“If there’s VAR, I think Rangers’ penalty is 50-50; I think the one where Bushiri got dragged down in the first half is probably 85-15.”

Lundstram was sent off for a cynical trip on Martin Boyle, while substitute Alfredo Morelos saw red for swinging an arm at Marijan Cabraja.

Johnson felt Lundstram’s red was “probably a yellow, a tactical foul”, while he has “no idea” whether Morelos would have been sent off if VAR had reviewed it.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits his side – in the middle of a crucial Champions League play-off against PSV Eindhoven – were always going to be up against it after going down to nine men.

“I think John was harsh to get the red card,” he told Sky Sports.

“I think it was a foul but I think he didn’t have any intention to hit him hard so I was surprised he gave the red card. We have to look into it in this one.

“Second red card, I haven’t seen it back. We have to clearly see what happened there. After the two decisions we were with nine men so for us, especially when we had the ball, it was very difficult for us to keep the ball.

“We almost succeeded in getting the three points but in injury time they fell in the right position to score the equaliser.”

