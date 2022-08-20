Superhero sports event aims to help those with disabilities find ‘inner powers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Superhero sports event aims to help those with disabilities find ‘inner powers’

By Press Association
August 20, 2022, 4:49 pm Updated: August 20, 2022, 4:55 pm
Competitors dressed as superheroes (Superhero Series, powered by Marvel/PA)
Competitors dressed as superheroes (Superhero Series, powered by Marvel/PA)

A superhero sporting event for people with disabilities, which features popular Marvel characters, aims to build confidence, the organiser has said.

The Superhero Tri event, on Saturday, saw more than 3,000 people with disabilities and their “sidekicks” take part in different sporting challenges including swimming and cycling.

The event, which is in its sixth year and is happening in person for the first time since the pandemic at the 2012 Paralympic rowing venue at Dorney Lake, Windsor, – also featured “the Celebrity Superhero Tri”, where randomly selected superheroes took part in a relay race with sporting and TV stars, including comedian and television presenter Alex Brooker.

Man wearing a swimming outfit
Alex Brooker takes part in the sporting event (Superhero Series, powered by Marvel/PA)

Mr Brooker told the PA news agency that he hopes the event will help those who are disabled feel “included”.

He said: “Sometimes with school sports it’s difficult, so having something like the Superhero Series allows you to meet other people like them in the same situation and to have the same restrictions.

“For families to get together at such a brilliant event, to get out and and get active is just wonderful.”

Man swimming with a red swimming cap on his head
Alex Brooker swimming (Superhero Series, powered by Marvel/PA)

Mr Brooker also said that having superheroes who are representative is important, with iconic Marvel characters including Spiderman and Black Widow in attendance at the event to unleash their superpowers onto participants.

“When I was growing up, I was into the Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles because they had three fingers like me, so they were my superheroes,” Mr Brooker added.

Sophia Warner, a Paralympian and founder of the Superhero Series, said that she wanted to create the “unique” sporting event so that “people with all kinds of disabilities feel part of a strong community and, crucially, where they can feel confident, they’ll be part of the majority rather than the minority”.

Woman getting ready to run
Clare Balding at the event (Superhero Series, powered by Marvel/PA)

Clare Balding, who filmed and hosted the event, told PA that she has loved “seeing everyone here dressed up as their favourite Marvel characters”.

She added: “I think it gives it a real sense of fun. It goes back again to that possibility thing, it takes it from a level of ‘we’ll do this’ to a level of ‘we have superpowers’ which means we can overachieve.

She said that founder Sophia Warner is at the “very top” of her superheroes list.

“She’s done a terrific job with this, and also to keep the commitment involved in making sure the communication is out there all the time and to say to people, ‘you can be part of it’ and just when it started building momentum, then Covid hit, to not lose that momentum completely and to be, I think, back in a position where it’s bigger than ever is just insane,” she added.

Highlights from The Superhero Series’ Superhero Tri are to air on Channel 4 at 8.30am on Sunday September 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

(John Walton/PA)
Cameron Norrie knocked out of Cincinnati Masters in semi-final
Anthony Joshua fell to another defeat at the dazzling fists of Oleksandr Usyk yet still found redemption by pushing the Ukrainian pound-for-pound star to the limit of his endurance (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua falls by split decision in Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Anthony Joshua suffered another defeat (Nick Potts/PA)
In pictures: Anthony Joshua beaten again by Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk touch gloves at the end of their fight (Nick Potts/PA)
Anthony Joshua loses Oleksandr Usyk rematch by split decision
Luka Modric, left, and Vinicius Junior celebrate Real Madrid’s third goal (Lalo R. Villar/AP)
Luka Modric shines as Real Madrid start life after Casemiro in style
Pep Guardiola says he will not overuse Erling Haaland before the World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
Pep Guardiola vows not to overuse Erling Haaland ahead of the World Cup
Nick Pope, right, is pushing Jordan Pickford, left, for his place in the England team (Nick Potts/PA)
Eddie Howe believes Nick Pope can become England number one
A fan protest in May 2021 resulted in Manchester United v Liverpool being postponed (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool should get points if Man Utd protests cause postponement
Keely Hodgkinson controlled the race from the front (Martin Meissner/AP)
Keely Hodgkinson lands elusive gold by storming to European 800m glory
Harry Kane had more landmarks to celebrate (John Walton/PA)
Kane’s record and Saliba’s song – Saturday’s sporting social

More from Press and Journal

Rory and James Downie with SCAA volunteers in Dyce. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Teenager breaks world record visiting 76 north-east castles in a week by bicycle
0
Ayr Utd's Dipo Akinyemi scores his team's second goal against Cove Rangers. Photos by Dave Cowe
Cove Rangers deliver poor display in 2-1 loss to Ayr United
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson celebrates after making it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails 'absolutely fantastic' goal hero Leighton Clarkson
DINGWALL, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 20: Ross County Manager Malky Mackay during a cinch Premiership match between Ross County and Kilmarnock at the Global Energy Stadium, on August 20, 2022, in Dingwall, Scotland. (Photo by Roddy Scott / SNS Group)
Malky Mackay praises Ross County's character in digging out late victory over Kilmarnock
Competitors dressed as superheroes (Superhero Series, powered by Marvel/PA)
12 of the best pictures of craft beer fans at Inverurie Brew Fest at…
0
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County.
Ten man Ross County claim first league win of season with late 1-0 triumph…
0