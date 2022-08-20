West Brom hit Hull for five in one-sided victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom earned their first win of the season with a 5-2 victory over early high-flyers Hull at The Hawthorns.

An own goal by Callum Elder set Steve Bruce’s side on their way against one of his former clubs then quick goals at the start of the second half from John Swift and Darnell Furlong, before Karlan Grant’s penalty and Dara O’Shea sealed a welcome three points for the Baggies.

Hull’s miserable day started with the early exit of striker Ozan Tufan to an injury and got worse after that, hitting the woodwork twice, before Oscar Estupinan’s consolation brace.

The Tigers created the first chance when Tufan’s firm drive from 20 yards was saved by goalkeeper David Button down low to his left.

Turkish forward Tufan limped off in the 21st minute following an innocuous challenge from Furlong near the touchline.

Albion wasted two chances just before the half-hour. Grant’s angled shot was blocked and from the loose ball, Furlong screwed well wide.

Then Grady Diangana hooked over the bar and wide at the far post from Jed Wallace’s hanging cross, before Estupinan went close to giving Hull the breakthrough in the 35th minute.

The Colombian forward latched onto Ryan Woods’ clever through ball and launched a rising shot which Button palmed onto the bar, the ball bouncing back to the grateful goalkeeper.

Albion responded by taking a 37th-minute lead, albeit in fortunate circumstances.

A cross from Furlong flicked off Jacob Greaves and hit Elder in the midriff before sailing past helpless goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

Swift made it 2-0 in the 48th minute with a low drive across Ingram into the far bottom corner of the net.

Seven minutes later Albion extended their lead with a low, angled shot from Furlong after a square pass from O’Shea.

Furlong’s effort came after Albion laid siege to Hull’s goal, with Swift’s free-kick palmed away by Ingram, then Swift and Diangana seeing shots blocked.

Against the run of play, Randell Williams became the second Hull player to hit the bar, this time with a dipping left-footed shot that beat Button and dipped at the last moment.

One-way traffic resumed at the other end and Grant netted in the 70th minute, from the spot, curling low to Ingram’s left after Lewie Coyle trod on Conor Townsend.

Estupinan pulled one back for Hull when he tapped home Benjamin Tetteh’s cross following Elder’s long ball on 77.

Diangana then cut inside and drilled a shot against the post, but O’Shea restored Albion’s four-goal cushion with a diving header following a cross from the right in the 85th minute.

Estupinan grabbed Hull’s second on 90 with a neat finish after Tetteh’s neat turn and pass put him clean through.