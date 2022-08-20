Port Vale inflict more misery on Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Garrity and Ellis Harrison secured victory for Port Vale in the League One Staffordshire derby in a 2-0 win against struggling Burton.

Garrity struck four minutes after half-time pouncing on a loose ball to drill home after Ben Garratt had saved well from Ellis Harrison.

Albion started brightly and Tom Hamer quickly saw his header from a corner headed off the line by Garrity, with Davis Keillor-Dunn also seeing an early effort blocked inside the box.

Jonny Smith stung the palms of Jack Stevens in the Vale goal with a curling effort as Burton continued to dominate the early stages.

Brad Walker forced a fingertip save from Garratt as Vale were largely restricted to long-range efforts in the first half, with Garrity unlucky to see his effort blocked on the line by Burton skipper John Brayford.

The experienced Albion defender twice went close to an equaliser in the second half, Nathan Smith blocking a low piledriver before Brayford headed a good chance wide.

Harrison sealed victory in stoppage time racing away from his own half to round Garratt and slot home on the counter attack.

While Vale were able to celebrate a first away win of the season, Albion find themselves winless and at the bottom of the League One table.