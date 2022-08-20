Altrincham twice come from behind to deny Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Yeovil were denied their first win in the National League this season thanks to Egli Kaja’s late strike for Altrincham in a 2-2 draw at the J Davidson Stadium.

The visitors were quick out of the traps and went 1-0 ahead in the ninth minute when Malachi Linton finished emphatically following a neat flick from Matt Worthington.

Chances were scarce in the first half, but Altrincham levelled six minutes before the break when Tobias Mullarkey finished superbly at the back post across goal following some neat build-up play from Chris Conn-Clarke.

Yeovil regained their advantage with 20 minutes left when Gime Toure finished at the second attempt to notch his first goal for the club.

The Robins searched for an equaliser and got their reward when Kaja grabbed a last-minute leveller on his first appearance for the club.